Lisa George says she's gained weight since training for Dancing On Ice

Lisa George has dropped "two dress sizes" but gained weight doing Dancing On Ice.
The soap star - who plays Beth Tinker on Coronation Street - has revealed how she gained weight but got "more toned" thanks to months of training for this year's competition.
She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "My body has changed since taking part in the show. I have actually put on weight, but I've dropped dress sizes. I'm more toned.
"When I weighed myself and saw I'm four pounds heavier, I was fuming. But when they gave me one of the dresses I was like, 'Bloody hell! It's two dress sizes smaller'.
"I used to be a size 16 and then, after the training, a size 14 would be comfortable and a little bit big. I actually just fit into a size 12. I think I had put on muscle."
Lisa and her pro skating partner Tom Naylor were knocked out of the contest in Sunday's (23.02.20) skate-off against Paralympian Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty.
When Lisa's fate was revealed, host Holly Willoughby said: "That little girl that fell all those years ago and never got back on the ice again, look what she has grown up to achieve."
Lisa responded: "I know. I'm made up I got this far, to be honest. I've had the best time and met the most amazing beautiful people; I couldn't wish for anything more. Thank you Tom."
The ITV skating competition has given Lisa a newfound confidence after years of struggling with her weight, and was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
She added: "It was nice to feel glamorous as the hair, make-up and costumes were amazing."
However, the Corrie star previously admitted she risked blackouts whilst on the ice if her blood sugar levels fell too low.
She explained to the Mirror: "It's very dangerous. When my blood sugar drops low it makes me feel so sick and dizzy.
"I have to keep a bottle of Lucozade at the side of the ice just in case, so I can glug that back to get my sugars up."
