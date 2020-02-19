Lisa George worries fans as she reveals Dancing On Ice injury

Soap star Lisa George has revealed that she has injured herself in training for Dancing On Ice.

In a tweet to fans, the Corrie actress, 47, said that 'she had really hurt her knee'.

Unfortunately I had an accident yesterday and really hurt my knee... I’m hoping and praying that it recovers enough so that I can learn the new routine in time for Sunday’s show! 🤦🏼‍♀️ #dancingonice #teamlisa pic.twitter.com/Cw2QppimIV — Lisa George (@LisaGeorgeActor) February 19, 2020

Lisa showed a video of her and her pro-dancer partner Tom Naylor skating around the ice, and captioned the video: "Unfortunately I had an accident yesterday and really hurt my knee... I’m hoping and praying that it recovers enough so that I can learn the new routine in time for Sunday’s show!"

It wasn't long before an army of fans got in touch to wish her well and join her in the hope she'll be fit for this Sunday's episode (February 23 2020).

One fan commented: "Oh no Lisa, I really hope you will be OK, but if your knee is not right don't make it worse, you must put yourself first. Wishing you all the best and a quick recovery."

"Hope you'll be better by Sunday! I give you give votes every week because you are great!" another said.

A third wrote: "Oh no, hope you are OK and will be able to skate Sunday. Take care."

Lisa took a tumble in training (Credit: ITV)

It's been a rocky road for Lisa - who plays Beth Tinker in the soap - during this series.

She fell during a routine at the start of the month (Sunday February 2) and broke down during the judges' comments.

Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman were upset to see her upset and rushed to comfort her.

She got up straight away and carried on giving a great performance.

She received scores lower than she is used to, but still not dreadful, with Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean giving her a seven and Ashley and John 6.5s.

Libby had to pull out of one week because of illness (Credit: ITV)

Other contestants have also suffered injury and illness throughout the series.

Ian 'H' Watkins injured his shoulder in training, but gritted his teeth and managed to perform on the night.

Paralympian Libby Clegg also had to pull out of one week because of illness.

A source told The Sun: "Libby fell ill early in the week and hasn't been able to skate. Now Maura’s sick and it could be the same thing. She’s trying to get herself back to full fitness in time for the show but it hangs in the balance."

Maura Higgins also revealed one of her training sessions was cancelled because her temperature was "too high".

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday at 6pm on ITV

