Dancing On Ice: Lisa George 'did not deserve to go out', viewers claim

Lisa George became the seventh star to be voted off Dancing On Ice last night.

The Corrie fave, 47 - who plays Beth Tinker in the soap - found herself in the dance-off with Libby Clegg and lost out to finish fifth overall in the competition.

But fans soon took to Twitter, saying that 'she did not deserve' to go out.

Tom and Lisa were voted off (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby stuns in 'Ice Queen' dress

During Movie Week and performing as Bridget Jones, Lisa and pro dancer Tom Naylor failed to impress, although she recorded solid scores of 7.5, 8.0, 8.0 and 8.0.

Judge Ashley Banjo said she 'played it so safe' and it was no real surprise that she ended up in the skate-off.

Lisa, who suffered an injury in training last week, gave it her all but ultimately was voted off.

Ashley said: "Lisa, you came out in this skate off and skated like you meant it, you've been nervous, your confidence has been knocked but you skated like you meant it."

Finally, head judge Christopher Dean commented: "At this point in time it gets down to the nitty-gritty, everyone could be a finalist.

"I'm looking at the technique and how they skated under pressure and Libby and Mark get my vote."

I’ve loved every single second of my time @dancingonice! When I was a little girl ice skating was my dream... 40 years later & I’ve finally got to live it! Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love, support & votes every week! What an experience!! 💙⛸ #dancingonice — Lisa George (@LisaGeorgeActor) February 23, 2020

Lisa responded: "I'm made up that I got this far to be honest.

"I've had the best time ever, I've met the best people, I couldn't have asked for anything more."

After the show, Lisa took to Twitter to address her fans.

She said: "I’ve loved every single second of my time @dancingonice!

When I was a little girl ice skating was my dream... 40 years later and I’ve finally got to live it!

"When I was a little girl ice skating was my dream... 40 years later and I’ve finally got to live it!

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love, support & votes every week! What an experience!!"

And it wasn't long before her fans took to the social media site to lend their support.

You were fabulous Lisa and didn’t deserve to go tonight ❤️ — Valentine (@Duchess_of_Rose) February 23, 2020

One fan said: "You were fabulous Lisa and didn't deserve to go tonight."

gutted Lisa George was sent home u where brilliant loved watching you every wk #dancingonice — Gemma Kelleher (@GemmaKelleher51) February 23, 2020

Read more: Dancing On Ice's Hamish Gaman confirms return after Caprice Bourret feud

The tributes continued.

"Gutted Lisa was sent home. You were brilliant, loved watching you every week," said one.

Another said: "You DID NOT deserve to go! No bloody way! I'm gutted for you, I really am.

Finally, a fan commented on Tom's work with Lisa: "You have both inspired my five-year-old Tom. He tells me every week, 'I want to be a doctor who ice skates so I can be like Dr Tom and have my own Lisa to dance with'".

What did you think of Lisa's exit? Let us know your thoughts on this story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix.