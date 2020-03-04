Joe Swash reveals he has an ear infection ahead of Dancing On Ice final

Joe Swash left Dancing On Ice rehearsals with a massive bandage wrapped around his head after being struck down with an ear infection.

But it sounds as if Joe will still be able to skate in this weekend's highly-anticipated final.

Stacey Solomon posted this image of Joe arriving home with a bandage wrapped around his head (Credit: Instagram/@staceysolomon)

Joe's girlfriend Stacey Solomon was at home worried because he was late back - but as soon as he walked through the door the reasons for his late arrival were apparent.

Stacey posted pictures to Instagram with the laughing emoji as she took in her boyfriend's appearance.

Stacey then reassured worried fans that Joe's condition is not serious.

"Joe is safe and well and still dancing, he just had some sort of ear infection and it looks like they're being cautious," she wrote.

Stacey admitted she was "crying with laughter" (Credit: Instagram/@staceysolomon)

She added: "I'm thoroughly enjoying this belly laugh."

The couple were all smiles this morning as they cuddled up with their baby son Rex.

Joe and his pro partner, Alex Murphy, will perform in this Sunday's final after wowing fans and judges last weekend.

Joe performed an emotional dance to Simply Red's Stars, which was played at his late dad's funeral.

He also wowed fans when he ripped open his shirt to reveal a six-pack during a performance to Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? by Rod Stewart.

Joe showed off an impressive six-pack on DOI (Credit: ITV)

Joe has a ripped body despite previously admitting he's put on weight during DOI training thanks to snacking.

He previously told us: "I haven't touched the gym. I'm not great at training either.

"I've put weight on. I went to see Sharon, the physio lady, because I thought I felt a bit heavy and I'm a couple of pound heavier than I was when I started. It's not muscle!"

