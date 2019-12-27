Joe Swash jokes he'll use son Rex to gain votes on Dancing On Ice

Joe Swash has joked he'll use his baby son Rex to gain votes on Dancing On Ice.

The presenter welcomed Rex with girlfriend Stacey Solomon in May this year.

Speaking at the Dancing On Ice press launch this month, Joe admitted he thinks it's "unfair" that magician Ben Hanlin will be adding magic tricks into his performances.

View this post on Instagram Me and Rex getting into the Christmas spirit❤️ A post shared by Joe Swash (@realjoeswashy) on Dec 5, 2019 at 4:39am PST

He told Entertainment Daily: "Putting magic [into the performance]. That's so unfair isn't it? Right, I'm bringing Rex out, I'm going to get some votes."

Joe went on to speak about the gruelling training and admitted he's GAINED weight since taking to the ice.

He explained: "Since the baby's been born and when Stacey was pregnant, so for about a year and a half now, I haven't touched the gym.

"I haven't touched the gym. I'm not great at training either.

View this post on Instagram Good morning ❤️ A post shared by Joe Swash (@realjoeswashy) on Nov 24, 2019 at 11:27pm PST

"I've put weight on. I went to see Sharon, the physio lady, because I thought I felt a bit heavy and I'm a couple of pound heavier than I was when I started. It's not muscle!"

He joked: "If I continue putting weight on like I am now, in March I'll be [expletive] too big for the ice! My belly's getting bigger too!"

Joe also gushed over Stacey as he's been spending a lot of time away from home training for the show.

He continued: "Stacey is amazing. It's one of those things, we have just got to do it. We're both really busy but we've got to make a living haven't we?

"When she is really busy I'll do a bit more and then when I'm really busy – so it works out nicely."

Joe revealed he's gained weight during training for the show (Credit: ITV)

Before he takes to the ice, Joe has enjoyed some time off to enjoy Rex's first Christmas.

Stacey shared a family photo of herself, Joe, Rex and her sons Zachary and Leighton wearing matching festive pyjamas.

She said: "I can’t believe this Christmas we have 4 pickles to celebrate with! What a year it’s been... Thinking of all of those finding this time of the year extremely hard.

"I know it’s not all smiles and matching pyjamas. Thinking of all of my friends from The Soup kitchen and all others without a roof over their heads or food.

"We are so lucky to have warmth, safety and each other and I’m grateful for it every day."

