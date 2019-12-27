Joe Swash admits he's GAINED weight during training for Dancing On Ice

Joe Swash has admitted he's GAINED weight since training for Dancing On Ice.

The presenter confessed he hasn't been hitting the gym for the past year and he hasn't been "great" at training on the ice.

Joe, who welcomed a son, Rex, with girlfriend Stacey Solomon in May this year, told Entertainment Daily: "Since the baby's been born and when Stacey was pregnant, so for about a year and a half now, I haven't touched the gym.

Joe said he's gained weight training for the show (Credit: ITV)

"I haven't touched the gym. I'm not great at training either.

"I've put weight on. I went to see Sharon, the physio lady, because I thought I felt a bit heavy and I'm a couple of pound heavier than I was when I started. It's not muscle!"

He joked: "If I continue putting weight on like I am now, in March I'll be [expletive] too big for the ice! My belly's getting bigger too!"

Joe also gushed over Stacey as he's been spending a lot of time away from home training for the show.

He continued: "Stacey is amazing. It's one of those things, we have just got to do it. We're both really busy but we've got to make a living haven't we?

"When she is really busy I'll do a bit more and then when I'm really busy – so it works out nicely.

"And every time I get a chance to stay at a hotel I'm, like 'sweet'!"

Earlier this month, Joe took a tumble on the ice and hit his head.

The show's creative director Dan Whiston told The Sun: "Joe Swash fell and hit his head in rehearsals. It's horrible when it happens but it does sometimes."

Meanwhile, Joe and Stacey recently opened up about their relationship.

Joe said Stacey has been "amazing" when he's been away training for the show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Speaking on her podcast, Here We Go Again, Stacey said Joe "resented" her after their son Rex was born.

She said: "It's funny because I knew you resented me.

"Every time you touched him or kissed him and [I said something], I could hear myself out loud and I almost had an out-of-body experience every time where I looked at myself and thought, 'Why am I doing that?'"

