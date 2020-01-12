The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 13th January 2020
Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby wows viewers with Dancing On Ice dress

Another daring number

By Karen Hyland
Updated:

Holly Willoughby is the big talking point on tonight's Dancing On Ice... or, more specifically, her boobs are.

It's all about Holly! (Credit: ITV)

The presenter looks absolutely stunning in her twinkly designer gown, but some viewers aren't pleased with the low-cut design.

Read more: Holly and Phil's 'apology' to Jason Gardiner

It's so sad when women feel the constant need to display themselves.

One compared her boobs to the Mitchell brothers from EastEnders and suggested she put them away.

Another echoed that suggestion, moaning they were eating their tea.

Someone else suggested she put a cardi on...

Read more: DOI professional forced out of tonight's show

Not all viewers are offended by Holly's cleavage though. Her daring outfit for the Christmas special had some positively salivating!

Holly's cleavage wowed at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

One declared 'Wow!'

Another demanded more of them.

A third told others who were grumbling about the mum-of-three's breasts to get a life!

Do you think Holly's dresses are too raunchy?  Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Trending Articles

 Dancing On Ice: Trisha Goddard is first celebrity to leave the competition
Piers Morgan jokingly threatens to 'leave the country' over Meghan and Harry backlash
Dancing On Ice: Libby Clegg's routine leaves Christopher Dean emotional
Prince Philip 'deeply hurt over Harry and Meghan's decision to quit the royals'
Gary Barlow marks 20th wedding anniversary with sweet tribute to wife Dawn
The One Show's Matt Baker opens up on tragic family loss