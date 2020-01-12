Holly Willoughby wows viewers with Dancing On Ice dress

Holly Willoughby is the big talking point on tonight's Dancing On Ice... or, more specifically, her boobs are.

It's all about Holly! (Credit: ITV)

The presenter looks absolutely stunning in her twinkly designer gown, but some viewers aren't pleased with the low-cut design.

Read more: Holly and Phil's 'apology' to Jason Gardiner

It's so sad when women feel the constant need to display themselves.

One compared her boobs to the Mitchell brothers from EastEnders and suggested she put them away.

Holly put the Mitchell Brothers away, it's so sad when women feel the constant need to display themselves to cover up the fact they have no talent otherwise!*! #boring #dancingonice — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) January 12, 2020

Another echoed that suggestion, moaning they were eating their tea.

#dancingonice Dear Holly Willoughby Cover your breasts fully we are trying to have our tea Thanks — Lunatic Fringe (@1onecrazyman) January 12, 2020

Someone else suggested she put a cardi on...

Can someone get Holly a cardi! #dancingonice — Derek Bowey (@derekbowey) January 12, 2020

Read more: DOI professional forced out of tonight's show

Not all viewers are offended by Holly's cleavage though. Her daring outfit for the Christmas special had some positively salivating!

Holly's cleavage wowed at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

One declared 'Wow!'

I know she's doing it for the boys, but some of us girls like that sort of thing too, Holly's cleavage in #DancingOnIce WOW! I'm not really a "boob girl" but hers are amazing. — Louise Ellis Davies 🌹💚☮ (@louanndavies) December 22, 2019

Another demanded more of them.

Sack the sound engineer for the loud clapping mix, more of Holly's boobs and less Barrowman and I think you're on to a winner.#DancingOnIce #HollyWillabooby #ITV — If I Were In Charge (@porthcawlgov) December 22, 2019

A third told others who were grumbling about the mum-of-three's breasts to get a life!

To all those people who can’t handle the fact Holly has boobs, get over it for gods sake and get a life #DancingOnIce — jay (@J52579598) December 22, 2019

Do you think Holly's dresses are too raunchy? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.