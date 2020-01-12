Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'apologised to Jason Gardiner after snub'

TV's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reportedly "apologised" to axed Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner after he claimed they "snubbed" him.

The Aussie choreographer, 48, had branded Holly, 38, and Phillip, 57, "fake" after he said they never reached out to him after he was let go from the hit ITV reality television series.

A source has now told The Sun that the This Morning and DOI pair have since reached out to Jason, but only by text.

Apparently they let him know that they should have reached out sooner over him leaving the show.

The source claimed: "After Jason made his feelings clear, Holly and Phil both contacted him to apologise.

Choreographer Jason Gardiner was known for his outlandish comments as a DOI judge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"They accepted they should have been in touch much sooner and felt it was important to contact him. Jason’s attitude was, ‘better late than never.'"

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Holly, Phil and Jason for comment.

In a separate interview with The Sun, Jason had lashed out at the ITV presenting duo.

They accepted they should have been in touch much sooner and felt it was important to contact him.

He claimed: "Since it was announced I was leaving the show I’ve had nothing from Phil and Holly. Not even a text message.

"It is hurtful, especially because when Phillip was getting a lot of negative attention recently I sent him a message of support.

"I thought they would get in touch but I’ve learned this industry is full of fake and disingenuous people."

Jason has been replaced by John Barrowman as a judge on Dancing on Ice, and many have speculated that his axing was due to his controversial and oftentimes harsh comments as a judge.

Jason Gardiner said he never "fat-shamed" Gemma Collins (Credit: ITV)

He had been accused of "fat-shaming" last year's contestant Gemma Collins, but he adamantly denied the claims.

On an episode of This Morning, Phillip referred to Gemma as "The GC" and Jason said he thought that was "a refrigerator".

He later took to Twitter and said that he was merely making a joke, and was by no means making fun of Gemma's weight.

He tweeted: "I was not calling Gemma a refrigerator it was meant as a light hearted joke when Phillip said the ‘GC’ which sounds like a white goods brand. What has happened to having a SoH?"

Dancing on Ice continues on Sundays at 6pm on ITV.

