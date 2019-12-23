Gemma Collins says she thought she had 'died' following Dancing On Ice fall

TV personality Gemma Collins has revealed her life flashed before her eyes as she took a spectacular spill on the Dancing On Ice rink earlier this year.

The TOWIE cast member made her return to skating on telly to a mixed reaction from those watching during last night’s festive special of the ITV series as part of a performance that also included Ray Quinn.

Last week she revealed on This Morning how she still suffers from swelling to her knees due to the knocks she took.

But it turns out The GC believed the consequences of her tumble could be far worse after admitting she thought it might have finished her off.

The 38-year-old reflected: "I remember thinking, ''I'm nearly at the end, I haven't fallen yet, this is a miracle, maybe I'll stay in for one more week.'"

Gemma recalled: "I got so excited, I just went too over the top with my movement, which you're not allowed to do in ice skating and my toe pick got caught – and bang!

I literally thought I was dead.

"I thought I was dead. I literally thought I was dead."

The Essex-born celeb also said how her skating partner Matt Evers urged her to get back to her feet straight away after her flop move.

She added: "And then I just got up and I was just like: 'Oh no, my life's over.'"

Gemma was left in tears by the fall nearly a year ago - but many fans on social media accused her of 'faking' the trip.

It was later claimed the unfortunate moment may have been caused by a Second World War ghost.

And Gemma also called in a psychic to help cleanse the rink of negative energy after the embarrassing blunder.

- Dancing On Ice returns to ITV on Sunday 5th January

