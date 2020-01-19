Former Dancing on Ice winner Suzanne Shaw thinks Jason Gardiner is missed

Suzanne Shaw thinks Dancing on Ice misses Jason Gardiner's witty one-liners.

The 38-year-old star - who won Dancing on Ice in 2008 - has hailed the outspoken judge, saying he brought some much-needed controversy to the show before he was replaced by John Barrowman.

Suzanne - who previously starred in the band Hear'Say - told Daily Star Online: "I love Jason, personally.

"I thought he was a fantastic addition, he was a really great part to Dancing on Ice.

"I think he put his stamp on that character and on that part."

Despite this, Suzanne is a big fan of John, hailing the new judge as "loveable and fun".

She said: "I don't think he's got it in him to be controversial and nasty to anybody, he's so loveable and fun.

"In terms of a mixture on that judging panel, you don't have that Craig Revel Horwood or Jason Gardiner or Simon Cowell in there."

Suzanne also feels that John, 52 - who previously appeared in the sci-fi series Torchwood - is perfectly suited to starring on the ITV show.

The blonde beauty explained: "John ticks all the boxes in that he's done it before, he's a performer, he's done it for years, he's good at acting singing and dancing.

"Again, times have moved on and there isn't a reason to be nasty any more you just have to be constructive with your judging. Maybe this is the new way it should be!"

