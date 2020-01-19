The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 19th January 2020
Dancing On Ice

Former Dancing on Ice winner Suzanne Shaw thinks Jason Gardiner is missed

Jason quit the panel last year

By Entertainment Daily

Suzanne Shaw thinks Dancing on Ice misses Jason Gardiner's witty one-liners.

The 38-year-old star - who won Dancing on Ice in 2008 - has hailed the outspoken judge, saying he brought some much-needed controversy to the show before he was replaced by John Barrowman.

Jason left the panel after the 2019 series (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Masked Singer has strict rule to protect celebs from going 'doolally'

Suzanne - who previously starred in the band Hear'Say - told Daily Star Online: "I love Jason, personally.

"I thought he was a fantastic addition, he was a really great part to Dancing on Ice.

"I think he put his stamp on that character and on that part."

Jason was a regular fixture for almost every Dancing On Ice series (Credit: ITV)

Despite this, Suzanne is a big fan of John, hailing the new judge as "loveable and fun".

She said: "I don't think he's got it in him to be controversial and nasty to anybody, he's so loveable and fun.

"In terms of a mixture on that judging panel, you don't have that Craig Revel Horwood or Jason Gardiner or Simon Cowell in there."

I love Jason, personally.

Suzanne also feels that John, 52 - who previously appeared in the sci-fi series Torchwood - is perfectly suited to starring on the ITV show.

John Barrowman is the new judge (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Masked Singer viewer think Octopus is famous Australian sister

The blonde beauty explained: "John ticks all the boxes in that he's done it before, he's a performer, he's done it for years, he's good at acting singing and dancing.

"Again, times have moved on and there isn't a reason to be nasty any more you just have to be constructive with your judging. Maybe this is the new way it should be!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story

Trending Articles

 Prince Harry's dream job revealed: Royal 'just wanted to get away from the glare of the spotlight in Africa'
Barbara Windsor's condition has worsened and she doesn't recognise her own home
Prince Harry 'immediately offered to repay Frogmore Cottage renovations' in Megxit negotiations
The Chase's Paul Sinha reveals crushing £80k defeat was filmed days after announcing he has Parkinson's
The Duchess of Cambridge admits to 'terrible' mum fail with eldest son Prince George
The Masked Singer: Viewers are certain that either Kylie or Dannii Minogue is Octopus