Dancing On Ice fans divided over Libby Clegg's solo skate

Fans watching Dancing On Ice were left sobbing as Libby Clegg took to the ice tonight and earned two 1os.

However, some were left angry after she scored two 10s, a higher mark than Ben Hanlin.

The semi-final's big challenge was a solo skate, which for visually impaired Libby was an extra challenge.

Her partner, Mark Hanretty, was on the edge of the rink to make sure she didn't skate outside its parameters.

Libby did a 45 second solo skate (Credit: ITV)

After two consecutive skate-offs, Libby didn't let it get her down as she came out and gave a confident performance for 45 seconds before Mark joined her to complete the routine.

She earned herself 10s from both Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and 9.5s from Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

She even got a "FAB-U-LOUS" from John!

Libby got near-perfect scores (Credit: ITV)

Fans at home were totally bowled over by her performance, crediting her bravery and her achievement.

Some even said they were in 'crying' watching her.

someone please tell me why i’m crying for libby #dancingonice — georgia (@adoreshellstrop) March 1, 2020

@LibbyClegg omg young lady you smashed the solo skate. In tears here. What a truly international lady. Yet another beautiful skate those 10's were well deserved YOU SMASHED IT!! #LibbyAndMarkForTheFinal #DancingOnIce xxxx 💖💖💖💖 — Lindsey Simmons (@Lindsey50918023) March 1, 2020

Hats off to libby for that skate the 10 was for achievement... yano for the fact that she cannot see yet solo skated yes mark was on the ice with her but she skated on her own... #bekind #dancingonice — Tasha (@heartless_nat80) March 1, 2020

I have so much respect for @LibbyClegg she is absolutly phenomenal whatever happens you are my winner I bloody ❤️ you #dancingonice — Darren Evans (@Dazzaaaaa09) March 1, 2020

However some were not impressed that she scored higher than Ben Hanlin, who had opened the show with an impressive performance and hadn't received a 10.

Many suggested the judges were patronising her.

I’m sorry but what am I seeing right now ? Libby scoring higher than Ben ? Why is she always overmarked it’s rediculous deffinately not worth a 10 let alone 2 😡😡#dancingonice — K (@BrittonKayleigh) March 1, 2020

#dancingonice what a joke! Ben deservesd the 10s more sorry — Codie Coverdale (@CodieCoverdale) March 1, 2020

I never complained about Libby being overmarked bc she never was BUT TONIGHT was something else those 10s were not deserved I’m sorry I can see what they’re doing, pushing her up the leaderboard bc they know she’ll be in the skate off and they want her in the final #DancingOnIce — ;) PINNED POLL (@KimTaes_Hyung) March 1, 2020

I'm sorry, nothing against Libby and it is amazing what she does but HOW can Jayne and Chris give her 10 when they gave Ben a 9.5 and Ashley give her a 9.5 when he only gave Ben a 9?? It's ridiculous!! #DancingOnIce — Lauren McLellan (@lmclells90) March 1, 2020

