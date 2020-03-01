The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 1st March 2020
Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice fans divided over Libby Clegg's solo skate

Some were in tears

By Carena Crawford
Updated:

Fans watching Dancing On Ice were left sobbing as Libby Clegg took to the ice tonight and earned two 1os.

However, some were left angry after she scored two 10s, a higher mark than Ben Hanlin.

The semi-final's big challenge was a solo skate, which for visually impaired Libby was an extra challenge.

Her partner, Mark Hanretty, was on the edge of the rink to make sure she didn't skate outside its parameters.

Libby did a 45 second solo skate (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice's Matt Evers involved in black cab crash

After two consecutive skate-offs, Libby didn't let it get her down as she came out and gave a confident performance for 45 seconds before Mark joined her to complete the routine.

She earned herself 10s from both Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and 9.5s from Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

She even got a "FAB-U-LOUS" from John!

Libby got near-perfect scores (Credit: ITV)

Fans at home were totally bowled over by her performance, crediting her bravery and her achievement.

Some even said they were in 'crying' watching her.

However some were not impressed that she scored higher than Ben Hanlin, who had opened the show with an impressive performance and hadn't received a 10.

Many suggested the judges were patronising her.

Read more: Dancing On Ice's John Barrowman shares picture with husband Scott

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Dancing On Ice: Ben Hanlin is eliminated in the semi-final
Dancing on Ice: Perri Kiely almost in tears as he scores first perfect 40
Nick Knowles reveals his biggest regret in life
Ola and James Jordan welcome 'miracle' baby daughter
Dancing On Ice’s Torvill and Dean break their silence on Caprice and Hamish furore
John Barrowman pictured on date night with husband Scott ahead of DOI semi-final