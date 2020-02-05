DOI’s Hamish Gaman to perform 'solo skate' as he puts Caprice Bourret drama behind him

Hamish Gaman will returned to the ice on this weekend's Dancing On Ice.

The skater has been at the centre of drama recently following claims he fell out with his former celebrity partner Caprice Bourret before she quit the show last weekend.

After the reports, Hamish issued a statement telling fans he was "not okay" but has enough support around him.

Hamish will skate with Vanessa this weekend (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Following Caprice's departure from the show, it's now been revealed Hamish will take to the ice again.

He will perform alongside his fellow professional skater Vanessa Bauer.

He'll be doing a solo with Vanessa so he's really excited about that.

The show's Associate Creative Director Dan Whiston told The Sun: "It's really lovely for them. It's really exciting. It's going to be a wicked routine.

"He's been involved in every show since he parted ways with Caprice, but this week he'll be doing a solo with Vanessa so he's really excited about that."

"He's doing really well. He's really busy with his professional commitments, he's busy in rehearsals, he's got a lot going on. He's got his head down spending a lot of time on the ice."

The pair parted ways on the show following 'bullying' claims (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Hamish said in a statement on social media: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times.

"Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia [my partner], my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me.

"I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."

Caprice later quit the show, with her rep telling the Mirror Online: "It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing On Ice.

"It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons."

Caprice quit the show and said she's had a "hard" few months (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Caprice also slammed claims she "bullied" Hamish and allegedly branded him "too feminine".

Her rep told Heart.co.uk: "This is absolutely not true. Caprice only ever complemented Hamish on how beautiful and elegant his skating was.

"Caprice received very little support from ITV and had to seek external help of her own accord. She has been seeing a counselling psychologist as well as two doctors on an ongoing basis.

"She has been deeply distressed by the occurrences that have happened over the last few months, and this has directly effected not only herself but her family."

