Dancing On Ice's Perri Kiely to perform 'dangerous' lift that's never been done by celeb before in final

Perri Kiely is set to perform a "dangerous" lift which has never been done by a celebrity before for the Dancing On Ice final.

The Diversity dancer scored the series' first perfect 40 during last night's semi-final and won a place in the upcoming finale, which will take place on Sunday March 8, with his pro partner Vanessa Bauer.

Now, the show's producer Dan Whiston has revealed Perri is planning a huge lift to wow the judges and viewers.

Dan told The Sun: "I don't want to give too much away, but Perri's working on something that's never been done by a celebrity ever, ever, ever before. He's working on something really big.

"It's very, very dangerous. If he's there in the final I'm sure he'll do his best to do it.

"He's working on something very special."

During last night's show, Perri fought back tears as he received four 10s from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean for his second dance of the evening.

His first - a solo skate - saw Perri second on the leaderboard, after failing to impress the judges as much as Libby Clegg.

But his second performance - the balcony theme from Romeo and Juliet - left the judges emotional as Perri revealed the song was personal to him.

Ashley, who stars in Diversity with Perri, became choked up as he praised his friend and told how proud he was of the man he'd become.

Perri will compete in the final alongside Joe Swash and Alex Murphy and Libby and Mark Hanretty.

Last night saw magician Ben Hanlin sent home with his partner Carlotta Edwards after a skate-off against Libby and Mark.

Ahead of the skate-off, Libby revealed she wasn't disappointed to be performing her special routine because she had a "surprise" planned, which turned out to be the risky headbanger move.

Ben scored 37.5 for his first routine - his solo skate - and 37 for his second, his personal skate, which was danced to Lightning Bolt by Jake Bugg in honour of his wife.

Despite his efforts, Ben was sent home by the judges and viewers weren't happy.

One person said on Twitter: "Well as much as Libby is an inspirational person, and she is there’s no doubt there, I think Ben & Carlotta we’re robbed."

Another wrote: "So unfair on Ben. They all worked hard and should all have been judged on ability."

