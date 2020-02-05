Dancing On Ice's Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt are engaged

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt have got engaged after leaving Dancing On Ice.

The former footballer, 43, started singing a song to his pro skating partner while they were in a restaurant before dropping to one knee and popping the question.

Brianne, 39, said the moment "couldn't have been more perfect".

Read more: Dancing On Ice fans divided as Kevin and Brianne are eliminated

Brianne wrote on Instagram: "He couldn’t have been more perfect I love you @kdkilbane77.

"02.04.2020 [ring emoji] (sic)."

She also shared a clip of the moment Kevin got down on one knee, which was greeted by plenty of applause and cheering.

A waiter then brought over a cake and a sparkling ring to the table, and Kevin sat down.

And just seconds later a shocked Brianne accepted his proposal.

He couldn’t have been more perfect I love you.

Brianne later shared a photo of herself and Kevin as she showed off her ring.

She wrote: "He was worth the wait. Kev, you’ve made me the happiest girl in the world. You’re my fairytale ending."

Fans have congratulated the couple with one person commenting: "So so so happy for you both."

Another said: "Wow!! Massive congratulations."

A third wrote: "Congratulations."

The pair only met when they were partnered up on the skating show late last year as they began rehearsals for the programme, which kicked off last month.

Sadly for the pair, they were eliminated from the show on Sunday night (02.02.20).

The couple were eliminated from the show on Sunday night (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice's Caprice Bourret hits back at claims she 'bullied' Hamish Gaman

The former footballer and his skating partner were voted off by the judges, but the lovers admitted they had gained the ultimate prize - each other.

Kevin said: "I didn't need to come on the show, it's been an incredible run. We said if we make it to our birthdays we will be happy."

Asked if they will continue skating together, he replied: "Absolutely, Definitely. It's fixed my posture in many ways."

Brianne added how it had been a "life-changing" experience meeting her partner on the show.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.