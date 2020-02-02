Dancing On Ice's Caprice 'deeply disgusted' by Hamish Gaman's 'not okay' post

Caprice Bourret is reportedly "deeply disgusted" by her former Dancing On Ice partner Hamish Gaman's recent post about not being okay.

The model recently quit the show after it was claimed she and Hamish had fallen out backstage, resulting in her being given a new partner.

On Friday, Hamish issued a statement to Twitter to tell fans he's "not okay" but has enough support around him.

Caprice has quit Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Now, a source has claimed Caprice wasn't happy with Hamish's post.

The insider told the Mail Online: "She is deeply disgusted by the recent post from Hamish on his Instagram. It is a clear indication that not all is well on the western front.

"He has been made out to be Mother Theresa and Caprice has been horrifically vilified and slandered unfairly. Hamish said "the truth will come out" - and Caprice very much looks forward to this.

"She and other members of the show have had to keep quiet for contractual reasons, which unfortunately means that much of the reporting has been one-sided and unfair."

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Caprice for comment.

A source has claimed Caprice wasn't happy with Hamish's post (Credit: ITV)

It comes after a rep for Caprice confirmed to the Mirror Online: "It’s true that Caprice is no longer participating in Dancing On Ice.

"It’s been a hard few months and she’s had to keep silent for contractual reasons."

A source had previously told the Daily Star on Sunday: "She’s a strong woman, but when her kids are coming home from school upset because other kids are repeating lies about their mum, it’s hard not to let it affect you."

ITV recently denied claims Caprice was being 'bullied' after it was reported that the model was threatening to quit the skating series unless she was given a new partner.

At the time, a spokesperson for ITV told ED!: "We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.

"We're very proud of the team, both on and off screen. They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported."

Days ago, Hamish told fans on Twitter: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages. I've been overwhelmed by your love and support - it's brought me to tears at times.

"Honestly, I'm not okay, but I'd like to thank Amelia [my partner], my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me.

"I'm comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end and I hope we can focus on the skating again now."

