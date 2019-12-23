Dancing On Ice viewers divided by Holly Willoughby's daring low-cut dress

The return of Dancing On Ice last night (22.12.19) was overshadowed by Holly Willoughby's plunging dress.
The This Morning presenter stunned viewers with a daring outfit that divided viewers.
As a new batch of celeb skaters took to the ice, Holly, 38, raised eyebrows with a stunning maxi dress that left little to the imagination.
And it wasn't long before viewers took to social media to voice their opinions on the dress, which many thought was inappropriate for 8pm on a Sunday night.
One viewer wrote: "What is Holly Willoughby thinking of with that dress?
"She might as well be topless.
Another wrote: "I love @hollywills but why does she find it necessary to wear such a boobtastic dress so early in the evening when children are watching? #DancingOnIce"
Another joked: I see @hollywills has got her dress on backwards!"
But it wasn't negative feedback.
Some viewers thought that there was nothing wrong with it.
