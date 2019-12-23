Dancing On Ice viewers divided by Holly Willoughby's daring low-cut dress

The return of Dancing On Ice last night (22.12.19) was overshadowed by Holly Willoughby's plunging dress.

The This Morning presenter stunned viewers with a daring outfit that divided viewers.

Holly left nothing to the imagination (Credit: ITV)

As a new batch of celeb skaters took to the ice, Holly, 38, raised eyebrows with a stunning maxi dress that left little to the imagination.

And it wasn't long before viewers took to social media to voice their opinions on the dress, which many thought was inappropriate for 8pm on a Sunday night.

What is holly willoughby thinking of with that dress she might as well be topless — Kevin piper (@kevin_piper1231) December 22, 2019

#DancingOnIce what was with that dress #HollyWilloughby way too much showing and the adverts OMG — Muppet (@kaymacinnes) December 22, 2019

I 💓 @hollywills but you’re dress tonight is both a disappointment to me as a woman seeing your boobs out like that at 8pm on a Sunday and a tarnish on your glowing TV reputation. You’re beautiful, you don’t need to dress like that. — Charlie Marillier (@sgfitnessteam) December 22, 2019

I love @hollywills but why does she find it necessary to wear such a boobtastic dress so early in the evening when children are watching? #DancingOnIce — Nicola Jane Swinney (@NicolaJSwinney) December 22, 2019

Really don't know why Holly Willoughby has to be showing half of each breast in the beige dress she is wearing tonight in the Christmas Dancing on Ice. Looks horrible. Why o why Holly ? You don't need to resort to this exhibition. — kathleen mary hyde (@Katipeaprincess) December 22, 2019

I see @hollywills has got her dress on backwards! #DancingOnIce — Phil King (@blazeneon) December 22, 2019

Seriously people need to get a life and stop moaning about stupid things. Apparently they were all moaning about holly Willoughby’s dress on dancing on ice earlier we’ll i saw a clip and there’s nothing wrong with it. — Claire (@clarahender1) December 22, 2019

But it wasn't negative feedback.

Some viewers thought that there was nothing wrong with it.

