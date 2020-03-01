Dancing on Ice: Perri Kiely almost in tears as he scores first perfect 40

Pierry Kiely was very emotional as he scored the first perfect 40 of this year's Dancing On Ice.

Tonight's semi-final saw two skates from each couple.

The first - a solo skate - saw Perri in an unusual position: second on the leaderboard, after failing to impress the judges as much as Libby Clegg.

Perri was fighting back the tears (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice's Matt Evers involved in black cab crash

However, his second, moving and emotive performance to a song that is personal to him - the balcony theme from Romeo and Juliet, had fans at home in tears.

Sensational skate, sitting on my sofa crying.

And Perri was also almost in tears as he got emotional over the scores: a perfect 40.

Judge Ashley Banjo's voice cracked as he praised his mate and told how proud he was of the man he'd become.

Ashley was also choked up (Credit: ITV)

Christopher Dean, who last week was booed for being the only judge not to give Perri a 10, said he'd wanted to give him 11.

As Perri spoke about how special the song and the performance had been to him, he was choking on his words and holding back the tears.

Viewers at home were also sobbing.

That was soooo beautifu! My eyes filled up and then when it came to the score I was a blubbering mess! Perri is such a hard worker and comes across as such a positive, happy and kind guy who deserves the best #DancingOnIce — Becky (@BeckyFraser_) March 1, 2020

#DancingOnIce @perrikiely sensational skate .... sat on my sofa crying 😢 — Michelle Hicks (@FooFighter42) March 1, 2020

Oh my goodness I am in tears after that beautiful skate from @perrikiely #DancingOnIce — Angela (@angela_minto) March 1, 2020

#DancingOnIce wow what a skate from @perrikiely and Vanessa. Very moving and probably one of the best dances I have EVER seen on the show. @perrikiely for the win! — Annette Scaife (@AnnetteScaife) March 1, 2020

I take back my last tweet that skate from Perri & Vanessa was just beautiful and very emotional, very well deserved 40 #DancingOnIce #Doi — Emp02 (@emp691) March 1, 2020

It wasn't the first time tonight fans were left sobbing. Libby Clegg also tugged at heartstrings and earned her two 1os.

The solo skate for visually impaired Libby was an extra challenge.

Her partner, Mark Hanretty, was on the edge of the rink to make sure she didn't skate outside its parameters.

Libby did a 45 second solo skate (Credit: ITV)

She earned herself 10s from both Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and 9.5s from Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

She even got a "FAB-U-LOUS" from John!

Libby got near-perfect scores (Credit: ITV)

Fans at home were totally bowled over by her performance, crediting her bravery and her achievement.

Some even said they were in 'crying' watching her.

someone please tell me why i’m crying for libby #dancingonice — georgia (@adoreshellstrop) March 1, 2020

@LibbyClegg omg young lady you smashed the solo skate. In tears here. What a truly international lady. Yet another beautiful skate those 10's were well deserved YOU SMASHED IT!! #LibbyAndMarkForTheFinal #DancingOnIce xxxx 💖💖💖💖 — Lindsey Simmons (@Lindsey50918023) March 1, 2020

Hats off to libby for that skate the 10 was for achievement... yano for the fact that she cannot see yet solo skated yes mark was on the ice with her but she skated on her own... #bekind #dancingonice — Tasha (@heartless_nat80) March 1, 2020

I have so much respect for @LibbyClegg she is absolutly phenomenal whatever happens you are my winner I bloody ❤️ you #dancingonice — Darren Evans (@Dazzaaaaa09) March 1, 2020

With Perri the hot favourite to win, has this skate sealed his place in next week's final?

Read more: Dancing On Ice's John Barrowman shares picture with husband Scott

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.