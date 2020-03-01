The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 1st March 2020
Dancing On Ice

Dancing on Ice: Perri Kiely almost in tears as he scores first perfect 40

Crew mate Ashley Banjo was also emotional

By Carena Crawford

Pierry Kiely was very emotional as he scored the first perfect 40 of this year's Dancing On Ice.

Tonight's semi-final saw two skates from each couple.

The first - a solo skate - saw Perri in an unusual position: second on the leaderboard, after failing to impress the judges as much as Libby Clegg.

Perri was fighting back the tears (Credit: ITV)

However, his second, moving and emotive performance to a song that is personal to him - the balcony theme from Romeo and Juliet, had fans at home in tears.

Sensational skate, sitting on my sofa crying.

And Perri was also almost in tears as he got emotional over the scores: a perfect 40.

Judge Ashley Banjo's voice cracked as he praised his mate and told how proud he was of the man he'd become.

Ashley was also choked up (Credit: ITV)

Christopher Dean, who last week was booed for being the only judge not to give Perri a 10, said he'd wanted to give him 11.

As Perri spoke about how special the song and the performance had been to him, he was choking on his words and holding back the tears.

Viewers at home were also sobbing.

It wasn't the first time tonight fans were left sobbing. Libby Clegg also tugged at heartstrings and earned her two 1os.

The solo skate for visually impaired Libby was an extra challenge.

Her partner, Mark Hanretty, was on the edge of the rink to make sure she didn't skate outside its parameters.

Libby did a 45 second solo skate (Credit: ITV)

She earned herself 10s from both Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and 9.5s from Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

She even got a "FAB-U-LOUS" from John!

Libby got near-perfect scores (Credit: ITV)

Fans at home were totally bowled over by her performance, crediting her bravery and her achievement.

Some even said they were in 'crying' watching her.

With Perri the hot favourite to win, has this skate sealed his place in next week's final?

