Dancing On Ice: Libby Clegg's routine leaves Christopher Dean emotional

Paralympian was a dream on the rink

By Karen Hyland

Fans of Dancing On Ice were absolutely in awe of celeb skate Libby Clegg after her first performance tonight.

The double Paralympic sprint champion suffers from the deteriorating eye condition Stargardt's Macular Degeneration, which means she only has slight peripheral vistion in her left eye.

Libby's first performance impressed (Credit: ITV)

Ahead of her routine with pro partner Mark Hanretty, she said on VT that she wanted "to be on here and look good. And I don't want to look good just for being a blind person; I want to look good because I'm good".

I hope in your mind's eye, you can see what we see.

The pair scored 28/40 for their debut routine to Jackie Wilson's Reet Petite from the judges - the highest mark of the series so far.

Awesome scores! (Credit: ITV)

Christopher Dean choked back tears as he said: "I hope in your mind's eye, you can see what we see."

Chris was welling up (Credit: ITV)

Viewers shared their amazement on Twitter...

One described the 29-year-old mum of one as inpsiring...

Another fan noted that she'd already proved herself an inspiration to others...

Libby was a highlight of tonight's show (Credit: ITV)

