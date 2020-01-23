Dancing On Ice: Injured Alex Schauman unable to dance this weekend

Skating show Dancing On Ice is facing more turmoil as it has been revealed that pro dancer Alexandra Schauman had been injured in a 'freak fall'.

Finnish dancer Alexandra, 38, - whose celeb partner is Joe Swash - was 'heartbroken' when she shared the news and also revealed that she would not be able to dance in this Sunday's show (26.1.20).

Alex's injury is that latest incident in the drama-filled series, coming hot on the heels of the split between Caprice Bourret and pro dancer Hamish Gaman.

Alexandra took to Instagram to share the news of her injury and to reveal that American skater Alex Murphy will take her place on this week's show.

"I’m absolutely heartbroken to have to announce that I’m not able to perform with @realjoeswashy this Sunday due to an injury that I endured after a freak fall," she began.

I have missed skating with him terribly this week, he always puts such a big smile on my face.

"I wish him and @almurph18 who is stepping in all the best this upcoming Sunday, I will be there rooting for you and cheering you and everyone else on."

Alex also paid tribute to the Dancing On Ice production team and crew and thanked them for their support.

"I also want to give a huge shoutout to the whole DOI family and team who have given me so much love and support this week," she said.

It's unclear when Alex is set to return.

ED! has gone to Dancing On Ice for comment.

It wasn't long before many of her 14,800 followers took to the social media site to lend their support and well wishes.

"Get well soon Alex!!! Won’t be the same without you!" one wrote.

Another said: "You rest up and get well soon."

"Hope you recover soon!" a third wrote.

