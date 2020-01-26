Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby praised for her dresses getting better every week

We've been loving the wintry palette for Holly Willoughby's Dancing On Ice looks this season.

From whites and ivories, to nudes and blush pinks, Holly's gowns each week have been exquisite - if not without some controversy.

This week the This Morning presenter has opted for a soft pink metallic number, with feminine ruching around the neckline.

Holly looks dazzling (Credit: ITV)

And, whether it's coincidence, or Holly and her stylists have heeded criticism from some viewers, the dress is a little more modest than of late.

The mum-of-three has been slated by some more prudish members of the viewing public for flashing too much cleavage.

Last week's divine dress of dreams was even compared to underwear by some, who complained it wasn't suitable for a family show.

There's no danger of that this evening; although let's just wait and see if anyone takes issue with the daring thigh-high slit...

Tonight's dress was a sure-fire hit with her fans on Instagram, where she posted a picture just ahead of this week's show beginning.

One wrote: "Holly, you are stunning whatever you wear, you always look gorgeous."

Another enamoured follower commented: "On my, the dress is getting better each week."

Twitter, as we've all come to expect, was a bit more of a mixed bag, but generally people seemed pleased the mum-of-three was 'a bit more covered up'...

At least holly is dressed this week. #DancingOnIce — Zoë Hanson 🇬🇧 (@brummie1984) January 26, 2020

Holly remembered her dress tonight! #DancingOnIce — The girl with the cat dragons tattoos! (@lady_carrie) January 26, 2020

Nice to see Holly has more clothes on this week 😂 #dancingonice — Felicity Wade (@felicitywade17) January 26, 2020

What do you think of Holly's dress this week? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook group @EntertainmentDailyFix.