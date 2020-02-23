Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby stuns in 'Ice Queen' dress

It's Movie Week on tonight's Dancing On Ice and co-host Holly Willoughby looks every inch the dazzling film star.

The beautiful This Morning presenter is wearing a white sequinned off-the-shoulder gown with a daring leg split.

Ahead of the show going live, Holly, 39, showed off her look to her Instagram followers.

She revealed her dress is by Narces and her shoes are from Gina.

Holly looks like an Ice Queen , she just needs a crown..

Holly's skin looks glowing - it seems a week in the mountains on a half-term ski trip with her family really agreed with her!

The hosts were both very well turned-out! (Credit: ITV)

Presenter pal Rochelle Humes summed Holly up perfectly, by calling her simply, "Princess"!

She was also hailed an Ice Queen by viewers on Twitter.

Holly looks like an Ice Queen , she just needs a crown...😍#DancingOnIce — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) February 23, 2020

Holly’s dress is amazing #DancingOnIce — Penny Bee 🐝 (@PennyBurnard) February 23, 2020

Phillip Schofield was congratulated for looking pretty dapper too, wearing a double-breasted grey jacket over a black turtle neck.

One viewer even compared him to the silver screen's most legendary spy...

Phil looks like he’s dressed as Bond. He should be the next 007 😉 #DancingOnIce — Aaron (@_arn92) February 23, 2020

