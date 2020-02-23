The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 23rd February 2020
Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby stuns in 'Ice Queen' dress

Ice Royalty!

By Karen Hyland
It's Movie Week on tonight's Dancing On Ice and co-host Holly Willoughby looks every inch the dazzling film star.

The beautiful This Morning presenter is wearing a white sequinned off-the-shoulder gown with a daring leg split.

Ahead of the show going live, Holly, 39, showed off her look to her Instagram followers.

She revealed her dress is by Narces and her shoes are from Gina.

Holly looks like an Ice Queen , she just needs a crown..

Holly's skin looks glowing - it seems a week in the mountains on a half-term ski trip with her family really agreed with her!

The hosts were both very well turned-out! (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Hamish Gaman returns to tonight's show

Presenter pal Rochelle Humes summed Holly up perfectly, by calling her simply, "Princess"!

She was also hailed an Ice Queen by viewers on Twitter.

Phillip Schofield was congratulated for looking pretty dapper too, wearing a double-breasted grey jacket over a black turtle neck.

One viewer even compared him to the silver screen's most legendary spy...

Read more: Holly Willoughby shows of son's skiing skills

