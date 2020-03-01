The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 1st March 2020
Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice fans insist show is 'fixed' as Ben was at the bottom of the leaderboard

They think he's been undermarked week after week

By Carena Crawford
Updated:

Fans watching Dancing On Ice have been left fuming at Ben Hanlin's scores from the semi-final, with many calling it a fix.

All the skaters did two performances in tonight's semi-final and magician Ben scored 37.5 for his first skate and 37 for his second.

Carlotta and Ben wowed the viewers (Credit: ITV)

The first outing, to Ain't That A Kick In The Head, saw Ben's confident and impressive solo skate, but the judges marked him less than second competitor Libby Clegg, which many fans were unhappy about.

Absolute fix as usual.

His second performance to a song that was personal to him, was to his wedding song, Jake Bugg's Lightning Bolt.

But despite high scores and high praise from the judges, Ben was at the bottom of the leaderboard and ended up in the skate-off.

Ben lost out in the skate-off (Credit: ITV)

Fans at home were not happy, insisting he has been consistently undermarked. Many even called it a 'fix'.

Earlier in the evening, viewers had been left sobbing as Libby performed her solo skate, which for visually impaired Libby was an extra challenge.

However, some were left angry after she scored two 10s, a higher mark than Ben.

There was no doubting Libby did brilliantly (Credit: ITV)

After two consecutive skate-offs, Libby didn't let it get her down as she came out and gave a confident performance for 45 seconds before Mark joined her to complete the routine.

She earned herself 10s from both Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and 9.5s from Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

She even got a "FAB-U-LOUS" from John!

Libby got near-perfect scores (Credit: ITV)

Fans at home were totally bowled over by her performance, crediting her bravery and her achievement.

Some even said they were in 'crying' watching her.

However some were not impressed that she scored higher than Ben.

Ben was eventually sent home by the judges, leaving fans very disappointed.

