Dancing On Ice: Caprice Bourret confirms new partner and calls him 'amazing'

Caprice Bourret has broken her silence on her new Dancing On Ice partner.

After enduring a torrid week, which saw her break up with pro skater partner Hamish Gaman, the 48-year-old mum-of-two has not only revealed the name of her new dance partner but also said she's 'excited' to begin working with him.

Caprice responded to fans on Twitter (Credit: Twitter)

Read more: Dancing On Ice's Caprice Bourret reveals she's coming 'back for skate training' on hectic day out of London

ITV announced that she would be returning to the show after failing to appear on last week's instalment.

Caprice responded to a Tweet from a fan, who said: "I look forward to seeing you back.

"Was a bit weird last week with that announcement, who’s your new partner are you allowed to tell?"

"Oscar Peters," she replied, "he is amazing."

Caprice and Hamish parted ways (Credit: ITV)

In last week's show, host Holly Willoughby shocked fans when she read out a statement, saying that Caprice and Hamish had 'parted ways'.

"Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week," she revealed.

"As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

He is such a lovely person and yes a great skater x https://t.co/IRQREsvplW — Caprice Bourret (@CapriceBourret_) January 22, 2020

Oscar and I r working hard 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞👍💪🏻 https://t.co/SGcDRaKcwm — Caprice Bourret (@CapriceBourret_) January 22, 2020

Caprice also replied to a string of Tweets from fans who expressed relief at her return to the show.

She described Oscar as a 'lovely person' and a 'great skater'.

With the next episode only days away, Caprice also told fans that 'Oscar and I are working hard'.

7:00 am on the ice in Blackburn, now On the way down south to the beautiful @CapriceBourret_ ❤️ @OscarPTR busy skating 🐝 bees ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uuTsdj9qe1 — katie (@ktstainsby) January 22, 2020

Read more: Dancing On Ice offers no explanation on Caprice and Hamish 'parting ways'

A freelance choreographer also posted a video to Twitter, which showed Oscar and Caprice on the ice at 7am.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV at 6pm on Sunday.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.