Caprice Bourret slams ITV for showing 'no duty of care' towards her

Caprice Bourret has slammed ITV and accused them of showing "no duty of care" towards her on Dancing On Ice.

The 48-year-old model quit the skating competition a week after getting a new professional partner in Oscar Peter when she parted ways with Hamish Gaman just two weeks into the series.

And now she's claimed the network sided with Hamish and didn't do enough to help her.

Caprice denied allegations that she bullied Hamish (Credit: Splash News)

She told The Sun newspaper: "There is no duty of care. In America, they have to have it or they get sued.

"It's just thinking about other people, it's just common decency, I think, when it comes to these kind of destructive shows. We have to have a soul at some point for God's sakes.

"Thank God people are talking about it at the moment more, but it's sad what had to happen for people to do that."

Caprice admitted she had a much better time on Channel 5's Celebs on the Farm last year.

She said: "I had the best time. I made the finals of that one. It depends on the production and the team."

And now the former Celebrity Big Brother star - who has two sons with husband Ty Comfort - has vowed not to do another reality show.

She said: "I used to love reality, but I won't be doing it again."

ITV insisted they are "fully committed" to ensuring everyone involved with Dancing On Ice has the support they need.

A spokesperson said: "We take our duty of care very seriously. We have always been fully committed to ensuring that everyone involved on Dancing On Ice is fully supported."

Hamish has since quit the show amid drama with Caprice (Credit: Splash News)

A show source added: "Dancing On Ice is by its nature a physical challenge. Celebrities have access to a psychologist and are offered counselling.

"There is also an on-site physio and GP for mental and physical wellbeing."

Earlier this month, Hamish pulled out of an episode of the show and admitted the last three-and-a-half months have been "the worst of my life".

