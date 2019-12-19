Extra episode of Holby City TONIGHT - with Charlie Condou making debut!

Fans of Holby City will get a special treat tonight, as the BBC airs an extra episode of the medical drama - and former Coronation Street actor Charlie Condou will make his long-awaited debut!

Charlie, who played Marcus in Corrie on and off from 2007 until 2014, will be playing new doctor Ben Sherwood.

On Thursday (December 19) at 8pm, he'll arrive in the ED and will immediately get on the wrong side of Essie.

Ben arrives tonight (Credit: BBC Pictures)

Although Sacha encourages her to give Ben a second chance, he may find he regrets it later!

Meanwhile, Kian is frustrated when he has to watch another surgeon making decisions about Bea's care, due to his suspension.

Thinking he can help, Kian asks Nicky to plead with the new surgeon on his behalf, but when Bea needs emergency surgery, he takes matters into his own hands.

Meanwhile Dom is on the AAU for the day and everyone is surprised at how calm he is given the fact his relationship with Lofty has just ended.

However, Donna isn't convinced...

Dom and Lofty split up (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

In reality, Dom has received his divorce papers and is throwing himself into his work.

Viewers know that Lofty left Holby during Tuesday night's episode (December 17).

Although Dom and Lofty were meant to be renewing their vows, Lofty realised that's not what he wanted and convinced Dom to finish things with him.

He then handed in his notice to Serena and told her he needed a fresh start, before saying goodbye to Dom and cycling into the night. SOB!

