Call The Midwife viewers in tears as BBC drama returns with 'brilliant' first episode

Telly fans were in tears last night as the BBC brought them back to Nonnatus House and the streets of Poplar for a ninth series of Call The Midwife.

The hit period drama returned on Sunday (05.01.20) evening to pick up the story in January 1965.

Wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill passed away at the age of 90 and the East End faced upheaval as the council raised plans to clear the area of its slums - including demolishing Nonnatus House.

A dangerous disease spread in the first episode (Credit: BBC)

The first of eight episodes made for emotional viewing, as locals fell ill through the spread of diphtheria and handyman Fred (played by I'm A Celebrity 2019 favourite Cliff Parisi) found an abandoned newborn.

Elsewhere in the episode, Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) sought to support and defend the tot's distressed mother, while Churchill's death brought back painful memories for Fred - who lost his wife in the blitz.

An emotional Fred recalled the loss of his wife (Credit: BBC)

On Twitter, viewers rushed to praise the "brilliant" and "wonderful" show - and many admitted the scenes reduced them to tears.

For some, it was like having an "old friend back", while others called it the "best thing on TV".

One said: "#CallTheMidwife has done it again, full of happy tears at the end of that episode! What a way to start the new series. My guilty pleasure, so glad to have them back on our screens."

Always powerful and thought provoking.

Another tweeted, alongside a string of crying emojis: "Okay, so #callthemidwife has done it again, I was in tears within the first five minutes, then a brief respite of humor, then more tears, more serious social issues and yes more tears. I'm emotionally wrung out."

A third wrote: "So wonderful to watch the start of the new series of #CallTheMidwife tonight. Always powerful and thought provoking, relevant and relatable. Tears every time!"

Someone else put: "The tears on a Sunday evening are back... nice tears, though... so beautifully written and acted #CallTheMidwife."

"It's like having an old friend back, you know there are going to be smiles and tears #CalltheMidwife," said a fifth.

"#Callthemidwife, had to get the kitchen roll out to mop up the tears," a sixth tweeted, adding: "Goes from strength to strength, just the best thing on TV."

Luckily for fans of Call The Midwife, there's no immediate plans to end the show.

In a chat with Radio Times last month, creator Heidi Thomas addressed concerns the programme might be wrapping up in the near future and insisted there's "no need to worry".

She told the publication there will always be stories to tell, as Sister Julienne and the others "have more work to do than ever, because change is never instant, or complete, nor is it always welcome".

