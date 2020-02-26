Cloud-shaped bath bombs that leave behind a 'rainbow trail' are on sale for just £1

Life isn't all unicorns and rainbows, but thanks to a spot from a savvy shopper, bath time can at least be a little more magical.

Yes, in a world where no news seems to be good news, we're here to brighten up your day with the amazing Rainbow Trail Bath Fizzer.

It costs just £1 and looks like a cloud has exploded into a rainbow when you drop it into the bath.

The Rainbow Trail Bath Fizzers are just £1 (Credit: Poundland)

The blurb states: "Gently place me in the bath and watch the rainbow appear."

One happy shopper posted details of the bath bomb to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains Facebook page and said she'd picked hers up in Poundland for, you guessed it, £1.

"Wow! Poundland now sell Rainbow Trail bath fizzers – only £1," the shopper called Leah said.

She told ED!: "Mine had loads of fizz and colour."

She added: "It smells lovely and made my skin really soft."

One happy customer said a rainbow exploded into her bath when she used her fizzer (Credit: Wish)

Leah also revealed that she's "paid loads more for these from other places", with online retailer Wish currently selling them for £4 each or three for £10.

"I've had these and they are the same as the ones from Poundland," Leah said.

"It was lovely for £1," she added.

"OMG I need to get to Poundland," said one rainbow bath bomb fan.

"You were just talking about bath fizzers yesterday," said one woman to her pal.

"The kids would love these," added another.

"We are deffo going up town on Saturday! Get a load of these for the kids," said another.

"How cool are these!" another commented.

Stocks were running low when our shopper purchased hers (Credit: Facebook/ExtremeCouponingAndBargains)

"We need to find these!" screamed another. "First person to find them must buy four!"

One mum summed up our thoughts though, when she said she'd love to find one for her little girl's birthday and added: "I want one for myself too!"

However, one word of warning for those who may fancy a magical rainbow-filled bath themselves, our shopper's local Poundland has already sold out.

"Hope you find some as my local Poundland has sold out now," Leah advised.

You can head online to find your nearest store. Happy hunting!

