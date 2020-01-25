B&M slashes prices in toy sale that includes items for just £4 each

Discount retailer B&M Home Store has slashed prices on deals for toys.

The chain was running a 'two for £20' offer but has lowered that price to an amazing £4 each.

The store had been offering well-known toys from ranges like Peppa Pig, Disney and Pokémon as part of its sale.

Now B&M is now offering two toys for £8 in its offer, a saving of £12.

Disney toys are part of the sale (Credit: B&M)

Toys in the huge sale include a Little Bundles Baby Sophia Doll, which costs £4, and a pack of four Toy Story Puzzle Palz, also costing £4.

Other big name toys include a Sparkle Dolz Talking Hair-Play Princess doll.

Grabbed loads of bargains.

A member of the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group shared the offer, which soon attracted thousands of likes from excited customers.

"£100 worth for £36 - for once I got there for the offer!" one member wrote.

Prices are down £4 per toy (Credit: B&M)

Another said: "Grabbed loads of bargains thank you."

"Think we should start shopping early this year lol xx," a third commented.

The offer is available in store only.

The sale is in-store only (Credit: B&M)

Previously, B&M launches a 'two for £16' toy sale around Christmas.

But now the chain has launched a new sale, which is perfect for customers who want to stock up on presents for the rest of the year when money is still tight.

And, of course, it might be an opportunity to steal a march and plan for next Christmas!

