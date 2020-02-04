Amazon is selling a hot water bottle for your neck and shoulders for less than £10!

With parts of the UK braced for 80mph winds and snow, it's time to batten down the hatches and dig out those winter woolies.

Or, as we like to do, buy some new ones!

We've found the perfect thing to beat the last of the winter chill – and it's a bargain at less than a tenner.

The Neck & Shoulder Hot Water Bottle warms you up and soothes aches and pains (Credit: Amazon)

Plus you don't even have to leave the house to nab yourself one.

Read more: B&M is selling teddy fleece fitted sheet bedding sets for just £1 each

The Bauer Professional Soft Fleece-Covered Neck, Shoulder & Back Hot Water Bottle actually wraps around your neck and shoulders to keep you warm.

Not only that, the heat will ease any aches and pains that you may have picked up from slaving away at your desk all day.

Love this brilliant invention. Wraps around my arthritic neck comfortably and helps easy the pain.

It also claims to soothe stress-induced headaches and relieve tension in the back, neck and shoulders.

The pink costs just £9.74, while it's also available in black and pale blue.

It's also available in pale blue (Credit: Amazon)

The soft fleece cover is removable and can be machine washed, so it'll last year after year.

One buyer said: "A comfortable hot water bottle made to fit around neck and shoulders where I get all my tension."

Read more: Holly Willoughby launches a new luxury bedding collection at Dunelm

They added: "I have often used normal hot water bottles to help this area, but obviously you have to hold it in place somehow. This one is made to stay in place on it's own which is great. The fabric cover is also super soft which feels lovely on the skin."

Another said: "Love this brilliant invention. Wraps around my arthritic neck comfortably and helps easy the pain. Normal shape bottle is clumsy for certain areas."

Neck and shoulder hot water bottles are also on sale at Dunelm, while Home Bargains also had one out before Christmas.

Amazon is also selling a hot water bottle for your feet (Credit: Amazon)

Another amazing Amazon find last month was the online retailer's hot water bottle for your feet.

It's been going down a storm with chilly shoppers looking to cosy up in front of the TV on these long, cold winter nights.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you're temped to buy a neck and shoulder hot water bottle.