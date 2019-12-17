Amazon is selling heated blankets for your pets for half price

It can be tricky to keep beloved pets still enough for long enough to make sure they're wrapped up in thermals.

But there's no reason why a furry member of the family can't be as snug as a bug in a rug this Christmas after turning up this deal for heated pet blankets.

Amazon are currently selling the special bedding item for dogs and cats for £25.99.

However, one online bargain hunter has discovered a way to bag the heating pad for half price, resulting in a great saving of nearly £13!

Amazon is selling the pet blankets (Credit: amazon.co.uk)

Suitable for cats and small dogs, the 18 inch square blanket comes with two removable and washable covers.

It features three different levels of temperature control and the cord used to heat it is said to be nibble-proof.

So cosy and love the timer and heat settings.

There is also another, larger size available for the blanket but the deal does not include this item in the range.

Keen purchasers just have to follow the links from LatestDeals.co.uk to obtain the discount code for the offer which is added to the Amazon checkout process.

Pets not included (Credit: amazon.co.uk)

Simply type in 'BYZB39PS' when paying and the relevant discount should be applied!

However, the code does not apply to shipping costs - but Amazon Prime members will enjoy free delivery on it.

Recent reviews from Amazon customers suggested pet lovers had been happy with their purchase - and confirmed the heating pad was suitable for cats and dogs.

One person wrote: "I love this! Bought for my elderly cat who already loves his deep cat bed.

"The timer is great, I set it for 9 hours at 10 pm on the low setting and it keeps him cozy till morning.

Cosy! (Credit: amazon.co.uk)

"I have put his favourite thin blanket on top as it felt as though I could feel the wires through its own cover."

Another added: "Our bulldog hates being cold so got this blanket to try. She loves it, so cosy and love the timer and heat settings."

And a third happy customer noted: "The item arrived earlier than stated and is now well installed in my car to keep my Spaniel safe and sound.

"Thank you for excellent service and I am very happy with my purchase."

Other great Christmas shopping deals around at the moment include Tesco slashing prices on Baileys and B&M's '2 for £16' toy sale.

