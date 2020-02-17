Aldi has a huge pet event on this week with Specialbuys for dogs and cats from just 89p

Aldi has revealed its Specialbuys for this week and to say they're purr-fect would be an understatement.

Perfect for the cat or dog in your life, the pet event starts in store on Thursday (February 20), with items available to pre-order online now.

Bags of treats for dogs start at just 89p, while you can get your hands on a gorgeous plush pet bed from just £7.99.

Your dog will look super-stylish in this bow tie collar (Credit: Aldi)

There's everything you could need for your dog when it comes to walkies, with leads, pet harnesses and even a really cute bow tie collar, £3.99, which will ensure your dog is the most stylish pooch on the block.

Once you're home, there are shampoos, towels and even a grooming set, £19.99, that you can use to give your muddy dog a spruce up.

We love this pet grooming kit, perfect for use after windswept walkies (Credit: Aldi)

When it comes to feeding time, as well as the treats, there are mats to stop your pets making a mess and pretty pastel 2-in-1 pet bowls from just £2.99.

We love the raised feeding station, that's made from wood and features two removable stainless steel bowls for ease of cleaning.

Stylish feeding options for dogs and cats are also available (Credit: Aldi)

Not to be left out, there are cat carriers, cat food and cute cat beds for our feline friends.

The 2-in-1 Cat Cave, £9.99, is our favourite.

Aldi said: "Don't just settle for any old cat bed when you can give them the space of their dreams! Designed to create a safe space for your furry friend, this ultra-soft cave also has a push-down top to create an open plush bed when they want to be a bit more sociable."

It added: "Ideal for relaxing and cat naps alike!"

This 2-in-1 bed is perfect for cat naps (Credit: Aldi)

There are also toys in this week's Specialbuys, with stylish storage tubs to store them in also available from £7.99.

Aldi is also selling dog agility toys for the garden, with the easy-to-assemble Dog Agility Hoop priced at £9.99.

The supermarket reckons the toys will have your four-legged friend ready for Crufts in no time!

You can also train your dog to complete an obstacle course (Credit: Aldi)

"The ideal addition to your furry friend's routine. They will be Crufts ready in no time!" the blurb states.

