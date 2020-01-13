This Morning's Phillip Schofield stunned by SNAPPED PENIS injuries reveal

Daytime TV's Phillip Schofield was left open-mouthed on today's episode of This Morning (13.1.20) after discussing a particularly wince-inducing injury.

During a segment talking about the biggest health stories of the day, Phillip, 59, felt his jaw hit the floor when he was told there had been a big rise in snapped penis injuries.

Snapped penis injuries were discussed (Credit: ITV)

Phillip and co-host Holly Willoughby, 38 welcomed in Dr Sara Kayat in for a chat about the latest health issues.

Holly brought up the next topic of conversation - the sudden rise in snapped penises - which caused Phil to wince.

When a penis is broken or snapped, it’s because of the sheath around the soft tissue that pops.

"It makes a physical popping noise – and it becomes quite painful… excruciatingly painful in fact, and swollen."

Phillip couldn't believe his ears (Credit: ITV)

Phil couldn't quite believe his ears and asked "how can it break?!" with an exasperated look on his face.

Dr Sara then explained that the rise in the use of Viagra might be something to do with the painful-sounding condition.

Holly then read from her factsheet: "It happens when a penis hits a hard object..."

"What the hell are they hitting it on?" Phil shouted, before looking at the screen and telling viewers: "You be careful!"

How the hell can penis snap 🤷‍♀️ #ThisMorning — linda (@lindafraser852) January 13, 2020

It'll be a while before a snapped penis rises again — Dean 💙💛 (@PortsLeedsNI) January 13, 2020

Why is penis in my TL this morning? pic.twitter.com/81NOR2qIDi — Araya Stark in Black 🤺🛡⚔️🗡 (@acheatingvegan) January 10, 2020

Viewers were in shock and disbelief at the discussion topic.

One asked: "How the hell can a penis snap?"

"It'll be a while before a snapped penis rises again," another joked.

