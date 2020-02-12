This Morning viewers 'in bits' at woman whose husband died hours after she gave birth

Viewers of This Morning were left emotional over a woman whose husband died hours after she gave birth.

Nicola Kinloch appeared on Wednesday's show to reveal how she's completing a bucket list her partner Brett created before he passed away.

Nicola explained that Brett passed away from a terminal brain tumour after it was discovered after he collapsed on a football pitch and suffered a weakness in the right side of his body while driving.

Nicola lost her husband hours after she gave birth to their second daughter (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about the MRI scan, Nicola said: "It showed there was a mass on his brain. There was a couple of weeks of testing and at that point, we prepared for the worst and hoped for the best.

"We started to get our head round if it was going to be a bad outcome but just hope that it wouldn't be.

I take a lot of comfort in the fact that she got to meet him.

"Unfortunately, when we got the bad news, we put some of the plans into place that we'd been thinking about."

Nicola said the first tumour was removed from Brett's brain after he received treatment abroad and in the UK.

However, it returned in a "too deep part of his brain" which couldn't be operated on.

Brett passed away from a brain tumour (Credit: ITV)

Nicola revealed Brett created a bucket list in his early 20s and on the list was to have a family.

The couple went on to have two daughters but Brett sadly passed away on the day their youngest was born.

Nicola said: "As awful as the situation seems, you write it down, you say it out loud and it's horrible that she was born on the same day that her dad passed away but it could have been so much worse.

"It could have been three hours in the other direction. He could have passed away three hours before she was born. It could have been three days the other way.

"Actually, I take a lot of comfort in the fact that she got to meet him. He knew that she was here. He knew that we were safe.

Nicola is honouring her husband by completing his bucket list (Credit: ITV)

"While I was in labour, he suffered quite a bad seizure and the ambulance crew worked really hard to revive him. He got taken to another hospital to where I'd gone to deliver.

"I wasn't aware of any of this in my labour."

Nicola said she's now continuing Brett's bucket list to honour his memory including a trip to Australia and a skydive.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield then revealed they wanted to help Nicola complete another one of Brett's bucket list hopes - drive a Ferrari.

They offered her a chance to drive in a red Ferrari later this year at the Ferrari Challenge UK Event.

Viewers were "in bits" watching the segment and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

