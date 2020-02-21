This Morning viewers upset over 'heartbreaking' clip of bullied nine-year-old Quaden Bayles

Fans of ITV's This Morning were reduced to tears when they heard the heartbreaking story of a boy with dwarfism who wanted to end his own life after being bullied because of his condition.

On today's (February 21 2020) episode of the popular daytime show, stand-in hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan warned viewers they were about to air the deeply distressing clip of nine-year-old Quaden Bayles crying his eyes out because of bullying.

It showed the little Australian boy sitting in a car seat, tear-streaked face turned away from the camera, as his emotional mum explained what her son had to go through.

Quaden has been bullied because of his condition (Credit: ITV)

As if it wasn't tragic enough, Richard then said that show bosses had actually chosen to edit out parts of the video in which Quaden admitted he wanted to kill himself.

The host explained: "I tell you, we've edited out the deeply distressing points where he says he wants to kill himself.

"He says he wants to take a knife and stick it in his heart, that's what he says on camera because that's what he's feeling.

"It is one of the most visible, high-profile and effective arguments against bullying I've ever seen."

The pair are standing in for Friday regulars Eamonn and Ruth (Credit: ITV)

It appears viewers on Twitter felt the same.

One emotional fan of the show wrote alongside a broken heart emoji: "Ah I saw the video of the bullied child. So sad."

Another tweeted: "I have been watching this morning and I could not stop crying when I saw that little boy crying because he was being bullied at school. How cruel are you! You should be ashamed of yourselves. My God, you should be ashamed of yourselves."

I could not stop crying when I saw that little boy crying.

A third said: "Absolutely disgusting that special needs kid being bullied Angry face #ThisMorning."

Someone else wrote: "Just saw that heartbreaking clip on TV of that boy crying because of bullying and I literally made an account to say bullies should be expelled. Schools aren't doing enough to crack down on bullying. #ThisMorning."

"That poor little boy," said a fifth. "As an ex teacher, I am horrified that the teachers aren't making more of an effort to stop this. My classes and their parents knew I wouldn't stand for bullying and I sorted it right away. #ThisMorning."

Another wrote: "Seeing the effects of bullying has always broke my heart so I ask, what gives anyone the right to bully? We ALL look different, so what? Underneath tho we're all the same! Don't we all have feelings? Always treat others how you'd want to be treated yourself! #ThisMorning #stopbullying."

Since the video of Quaden went viral, people around the world have rallied behind him.

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman was among those to offer a message of support for him, tweeting to tell him: "Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate. Everyone, let's just please be kind to each other. Bullying is not OK, period."

