This Morning viewers emotional as lonely elderly woman receives gifts from show

Viewers of This Morning were left feeling emotional when a elderly woman said she didn't want to be lonely for Christmas.

Grandmother Muriel Blazely appeared on Thursday's programme to talk about spending her entire life living 100 miles from mainland Britain in Shetland.

Muriel, 83, lost her husband to cancer almost 10 years ago and said she often gets very lonely as she spends most of the time on her own.

Muriel, 83, lost her husband to cancer almost 10 years ago (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Bradley Walsh in hysterics as Eamonn Holmes makes very rude innuendo on This Morning

Revealing why she phoned Silver Line - a charity which offers information, friendship and advice to older people in the UK - she said: "It's nice to talk to people from another part of the country.

"It's lovely to tell them about your side of the fence and it's very nice."

I can't deny it, some days you think you have nothing because you lost something so very special that will never be replaced.

Speaking about her husband, Muriel said: "He was just absolutely something else. He had such a good nature, he played golf and we were all over the world.

"He would just do anything for anybody. He died and nobody could do anything, cancer is terrible, all stages and all kinds.

"You can either cure it or you can't. His was not curable. I can't deny it, some days you think you have nothing because you lost something so very special that will never be replaced."

Muriel was surprised with gifts from the show (Credit: ITV)

The show then surprised Muriel with a singing choir outside her home before gifting her a huge box of flowers.

The final surprise was an unlimited pass to the cinema for an entire year so she can get out of the house any time she wants.

Reacting to the news, Muriel exclaimed: "Oh! [That's] magic!"

Viewers were left heartbroken seeing Muriel lonely and gushed over her on Twitter.

One person said: "My heart is breaking watching Muriel - the elderly shouldn’t be alone at Christmas."

My heart is breaking watching Muriel - the elderly shouldn’t be alone at Christmas 😭 #ThisMorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) December 19, 2019

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals she still has swelling on her knees from 'traumatic' Dancing On Ice fall

Another wrote: "Oh Muriel, my heart can she not come live with me?"

A third tweeted: "@thismorning Ah you have made my Christmas helping Muriel what a wonderful lady!"

Oh Muriel, my heart 😩 can she not come live with me? 😭 #thismorning — Karis Rebecca (@karisrebeccaox) December 19, 2019

@thismorning Ah you have made my Christmas helping Muriel what a wonderful lady! 😊 #ThisMorning — Corral (@mrs_shaikh) December 19, 2019

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.