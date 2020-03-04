This Morning viewers divided as woman is reunited with dog she abandoned

Viewers of This Morning were left divided today when a woman was reunited with a dog she abandoned.

Last Christmas, Alison Skelly made the heartbreaking decision to give up her dog Rooney and left him tied to a church in Blackpool.

Alison left a note alongside Rooney which said: "Please believe me when I say I haven't done this easily. My heart is broken and I will truly miss him more than words can say.

Alison gave up her dog Rooney and left him tied to a church in Blackpool (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby wows fans with colourful combo outfit for This Morning

"I hope he can be found a new home he deserves. I love you and I'm so so sorry."

Alison tearfully said on the show: "I've never cried so much in all my life. I'd felt like I had let him down."

Rooney was picked up by the RSPCA and later, after a media appeal, the charity Street Paws tried to track his owner.

Lucy Bellwood, coordinator of Street Paws, said: "[Alison] was struggling with life, finances, mental health. There wasn't just one thing, there were a series of issues and she didn't want to drag Rooney down with her."

Alison was overjoyed to be reunited with her furry friend (Credit: ITV)

After three months, Alison got back on her feet and felt ready to care for Rooney again.

With the help of Street Paws, Veterinary Surgeon Scott Miller reunited Rooney and Alison.

The heartwarming moment saw Rooney run and jump into Alison's arms as she said: "I've got my baby back!"

Even if life got bad again, I wouldn't do it again.

She added: "I'll never let him go again. Never in my life. Even if life got bad again, I wouldn't do it again."

Even though the story had a happy ending, some viewers weren't impressed.

One person said on Twitter: "No sympathy for this woman- why tie a dog to a post instead of bringing him to a rescue centre? She shouldn't be allowed to have him back."

No sympathy for this woman- why tie a dog to a post instead of bringing him to a rescue centre? She shouldn't be allowed to have him back #ThisMorning — Matt Green #1 fan (@HigginsJebby) March 4, 2020

Another wrote: "Why didn't she take the dog to the local re-homing centre! Not leave it tied up outside a church! Horrible."

A third tweeted: "I’m a bit cross with this woman!!! She shouldn’t be allowed to have that beautiful boy back #ThisMorning she left him abandoned outside a church!!!

"That poor dog what’s to say she won’t do it again!!!!"

#ThisMorning why didn't she take the dog to the local rehoming centre! Not leave it tied up outside a church! Horrible 😠 — Suzanne Hirst (@SuzanneHirst5) March 4, 2020

I’m a bit cross with this woman!!! She shouldn’t be allowed to have that beautiful boy back #ThisMorning she left him abandoned outside a church!!! That poor dog xx what’s to say she won’t do it again!!!! — Dawny 🌹🥂🍾😘 (@Cuppy_xx) March 4, 2020

Read more: This Morning viewers left melting as Phillip Schofield cheers up baby

Others were left emotional by the story and were happy to see Rooney and Alison reunited.

One said: "The story of Rooney the pup has me in tears of joy."

Another wrote: "Blubbling at the dog being reunited with owner."

A third said: "Rooney the Staffie on #ThisMorning. He's absolutely gorgeous, his reaction when he saw his owner made me cry."

#ThisMorning The story of Rooney the pup has me in tears of joy — Leila Parkes (@Sneezylal) March 4, 2020

Blubbling at the dog being reunited with owner 😢😢😢#ThisMorning — T. H (@NSFtwerk) March 4, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.