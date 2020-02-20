This Morning viewers baffled by Claudia Winkleman's fake tan

Viewers of This Morning have poked fun at Claudia Winkleman's golden glow on today's show.

The Strictly Come Dancing host appeared on Thursday's programme to discuss her new podcast How Did We Get Here? alongside her good friend and clinical psychologist Professor Tanya Byron.

But fans were left wondering whether Claudia had just returned from an exotic holiday or she had suffered a fake tan "fail".

Viewers poked fun at Claudia's tan (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: "Did Claudia Winkleman put her fake tan on in the dark?"

Another wrote: "Morning Claudia," alongside a GIF showing Friends character Ross when he suffered a major take tan blunder.

A third tweeted: "Is it me or is Claudia Winkleman looking a VERY strange shade of brown today."

It comes after Claudia previously spoke about her love for fake tan during an interview.

Revealing she loves using Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pads, Claudia told Marie Claire: "My love of orange is more than my love of good skin, I just need the tanning ones in my life.

"Everyone must try them. I’m that colour. I’m paler than you, but I paint myself. I’m blue."

Claudia also revealed she enjoys naked group spray tan sessions with her Strictly co-stars before shows.

She told Chris Evans on his Radio 2 breakfast show in 2018: "First of all I had got quite a few tans booked, that is key. So I have got to orange up for the final. I paint myself orange – fluorescent orange.

Claudia has spray tans for Strictly shows (Credit: BBC)

"There is a girl called Sophia and she comes and has a pop-up tent. There are some people who are specific, they don’t want their hands to be streaky or they don’t want very orange soles of their feet.

"They want a whisper of a tan – I am not that person. I just get it on. We are really speedy. We are all sort of naked. We just jump in."

Last November, Claudia admitted she has a dirty habit which she claimed makes her have "better dreams".

Speaking about her habit of not taking off her makeup, Claudia told the Mirror: "I go to bed with my make-up on - it makes me have better dreams. Then I wake up, do the school run, have a nap, then I'll shower and take my make-up off."

Claudia admits she sometimes sleeps in her makeup (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added that with her hair she doesn't even dry it and if she's "pushing the boat out I might brush my fringe".

Going on to joke about her iconic hairdo, Claudia said: "I think it's the only reason I get work. I'm sure TV producers go, 'Who's the one with the fringe? We'll have her.'"

