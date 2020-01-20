The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 20th January 2020
This Morning

This Morning viewers mock Holly Willoughby as she fights back tears during Harry and Meghan's 'best bits'

Segment was not unlike a reality TV show eviction!

By Nancy Brown
Updated:

TV's Holly Willoughby became a little emotional today (January 20) as she presented a segment on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal departure.

As Holly and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield introduced a montage of Harry and Meghan's "best bits", Holly appeared to well up.

Choking back tears, Holly sniffed and declared: "I can't bear it."

Holly appeared choked up and said she couldn't "bear it" as they aired the best bits (Credit: ITV)

The clip featured images of Harry and Meghan's wedding and the couple introducing son Archie to the world.

Read more: Princes William and Harry end their two-year feud

It also included Harry's speech at the Sentebale event in London, where he admitted he had "no other option" but to step down as a senior member of the royal family.

Holly admitted she "felt emotional" watching the clips.

The best bits made Holly well up (Credit: ITV)

She said: "When I watched him speaking it actually made me feel quite emotional. I felt it."

Read more: Former Strictly champ Kevin Clifton hints his days on the show could be numbered

Holly added: "You could feel it was a choice they made out of their hands. You felt it was a choice they made to survive a little bit."

When I watched him speaking it actually made me feel quite emotional. I felt it.

However, viewers were left a little perplexed at Holly's emotional reaction to the clips.

Another said: "Why the hell was Holly crying? Can't believe people are upset and even offended by their decisions. I am happy for them and really hope it all works out."

Others, however, said This Morning had likened Harry and Meghan's departure from the royal family to an eviction from a reality TV show by airing their best bits.

Others admitted they were crying too, but their tears were tears of laughter.

Viewers were last week left scratching their heads when Holly came to work dressed in what looked like school uniform.

Did you find the best bits moving? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Trending Articles

 Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby
Lorraine 'lets slip' Caprice may NOT return to Dancing On Ice
William and Harry end their two-year feud after realising it was 'now or never'
Caprice hints at drama ahead of 'parting ways' with skating partner Hamish Gaman
Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton hints he could quit the show
Dancing On Ice: Viewers call out unfair scoring of Joe Swash and Libby Clegg