Alison Hammond emotional over Phil and Holly's touching gesture to disabled This Morning guest

Everyone was in tears today on This Morning, including presenter Alison Hammond, as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby surprised one lucky contestant in the Dosh on Your Doorstep competition.

Alison was in Hertfordshire at the home of Melissa, who was left disabled following a car accident, as she revealed she's getting married to her partner of a decade this summer.

After Melissa correctly answered all four questions she was delighted to hear that she'd won £1,000.

This Morning fashion team assemble! What an amazing #DoshonyourDoorstep @AlisonHammond - and we can't wait to meet you Melissa! 👰💐 pic.twitter.com/JcKpZGtFwP — This Morning (@thismorning) February 27, 2020

Just then, Phil interrupted Alison from the studio with an amazing announcement of his own.

He said: "We don’t do this very often, but because she’s such an amazing winner and because she’s had such a rough time, Holly and I are going to add another £1,000 to her winnings."

That set Alison off!

She then put out a public plea to any wedding dress shops who were able to support Melissa in finding her a suitable frock that she can wear on her big day.

Melissa had confided in Alison that the local shops weren't able to accommodate her needs.

Once again, Phil and Holly came to the rescue.

"We’ll do it!" Phillip exclaimed from the London studio. "Alison, Alison, she doesn’t need a shop."

Phil and Holly had two big surprises for Alison and competition winner Melissa (Credit: ITV)

Holly joined in: "Come in! We’ll help you! We have an amazing team downstairs who will do it for her."

Now Alison, Melissa and Melissa's mum were crying.

"She's had such a tough time," admitted Melissa's mum.

"We can’t wait to meet you!" Holly told Melissa.

There wasn't a dry eye in the house - and on social media too, where fans were quick to comment on the generosity of the ITV show's hosts.

One said: "Well done, This Morning. Lovely gesture," while another agreed: "Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby made the lady's day and wedding. Hope you get an invite to the wedding! Really nice to see."

Melissa cried over the touching gesture (Credit: ITV)

Other fans were full of love for former Big Brother star Alison, who has returned to work after revealing that her mother died two weeks ago.

One tweeted: "Alison deserves an honour in recognition for her TV work. She is a beacon of light and love. Well done!"

Another put simply: "Alison Hammond is absolutely fantastic." And so say all of us!

