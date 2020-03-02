This Morning viewers left melting as Phillip Schofield cheers up baby

Viewers of This Morning were melting today when Phillip Schofield cheered up a baby on the show.

Personal trainer Simone De La Rue from Australia appeared on Monday's show to reveal how parents can work out with their babies.

And Simone's son Oscar took a shining to Phil and wasn't impressed when he didn't give him attention!

Oscar started to get a bit agitated (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Phillip Schofield loses it with This Morning viewer in Spin To Win segment

As Simone started speaking, Oscar became agitated and started whimpering.

Simone: "Oh, you want to play with Phil?"

Phil leaned in and started talking to Oscar as the tot began smiling.

Phil said: "I wasn't talking to you was I? I ignored you for a second didn't I?" as Oscar chuckled.

Oscar took a liking to Phil (Credit: ITV)

Holly gushed: "Oh my God, that is the cutest thing."

As Simone finished her demonstration, Phil said: "Thank you Oscar. Thank you very much. Thank you for coming," as the little boy smiled.

That's the sort of reaction I'd give if I ever met Phil.

Holly told her co-star: "You are definitely the favourite."

Viewers were gushing over the adorable moment and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: "He was gaw-jus! We have our star of the show. What a ray of sunshine on a dull Monday."

Another wrote: "Oh my god - @Schofe and his new friend Oscar - heart totally melted!!! That's the sort of reaction I'd give if I ever met Phil - but babbling and giggly is not so attractive in a 41yr old woman."

A third added: "That was so cute, aww little babbas. The one little baby boy liked Phil didn't he?"

Earlier in the show, Phil hilariously lost it with a viewer during the Spin To Win segment.

He was gaw-jus! We have our star of the show. What a ray of sunshine on a dull Monday. — SelexiaK ⚬💗⚬ (@selexiak) March 2, 2020

@thismorning oh my god - @Schofe and his new friend Oscar - heart totally melted!!! 😍😍😍😍

That's the sort of reaction I'd give if I ever met Phil - but babbling and giggly is not so attractive in a 41yr old woman 🙈🙈 — Kristel O'Rourke (@Hordonk) March 2, 2020

#ThisMorning that was so cute aww little babbas. The one little baby boy liked phil didnt he 🙂💖👶 — Rose (@Rosie12_1994) March 2, 2020

Read more: This Morning viewers baffled by guest wearing a balaclava

Ian managed to answer the phone correctly and win £750 but he then had to answer a bonus question to win a bag of goodies.

Ian, who said he had just woken up, was asked where the Spin To Win wheel had been on holiday but had no idea - despite a series of clues from Phil and Holly.

"Come on Ian!" Phillip shouted, before hinting: "Sphinx about it," referring to Egypt.

Holly sang: "Viva…," referring to Las Vegas, but Ian simply replied: "I don’t actually know."

Phil then yelled: "Oh just say Las Vegas!" before storming towards the camera shaking his fist.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.