Ruth Langsford pleads with distressed This Morning caller in emotional segment

Daytime TV presenter Ruth Langsford emotionally pleaded with a caller in today's episode of The Morning (Tuesday February 2020) who revealed that she was struggling with anxiety and depression.

The poignant moment came when Ruth, 59, hosted a phone-in with co-resenter and husband, Eamonn Holmes, and resident psychologist Emma Kenny.

The phone-in addressed issues of anxiety and depression, and those who felt they could not cope.

Ruth pleaded with Rachel (Credit: ITV)

A woman rang in and, under the false name of 'Rachel', she told Emma, Ruth and Eamonn: "I'm a single mum trying to run my own business.

"I’ve been through a lot. Everyone is very much 'you’re so strong and amazing' but actually deep down I’m completely falling apart and some days I don't know what to do.

"I have been happy. I’ve grown up with this feeling I’m not good enough. I feel people are talking negatively about me all the time and don’t like me. Even though I know I’m a really nice person."

She explained that she had tried CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) and had been put on a six-month waiting list for NHS counselling in her local area.

Ruth and the team offered Rachel help (Credit: ITV)

As Rachel began to cry, Emma suggested that she go back to her GP or A&E to demand help, especially if she was finding it difficult to carry on.

Ruth pleaded for her to stay on the line to talk to the show's in-house counsellor.

She said: "We're going to pass you now, because you're so upset, to Penny our counsellor. So please don't put the phone down.

"But as Emma said, you've made the first step by making this call today.

"We're going to get you some help today. We're going to help you."

Hearing ‘Rachel’ on @thismorning resonates with me so much, I broke down, its like hearing someone else tell my story. She is so brave for reaching out to get help. So many family and friends just don’t realise the termoil their loved ones face #ThisMorning #depression #anxiety — 🦄 Claire Murphy 🦄 (@clairyfairy86) February 18, 2020

#ThisMorning heartbreaking to hear i totally understand suffering from it myself 💔 — Rose (@Rosie12_1994) February 18, 2020

I really hope the councillor helps Rachel & she’s put on some antidepressants & knows how loved she is & what a massive step that was by calling in as I’m sure it’s really hard for her to leave the house to see her own doctor!

Wish I could give her a big hug!#ThisMorning — H (@HollyOaks007) February 18, 2020

Watching the phone-in on #ThisMorning. It must have been so hard for Rachel to make that call just then. So glad she’s receiving support. Please consider extended this phone-in topic for the entire week. 💜 — WayneDavid81 (@WayneDavid81) February 18, 2020

"Rachel" has broken my heart 💔 #ThisMorning — Dave Jeffs (@DaveMJUK) February 18, 2020

It wasn't long until viewers took to Twitter to lend their support to Rachel.

"Watching the phone-in on #ThisMorning. It must have been so hard for Rachel to make that call just then. So glad she's receiving support. Please consider extending this phone-in topic the entire week," one wrote.

Another said: "#ThisMorning heartbreaking to hear. I totally suffering from it myself."

Finally, a third wrote: "'Rachel' has broken my heart."

