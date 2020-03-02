Phillip Schofield loses it with This Morning viewer in Spin To Win segment

The return of Spin To Win saw This Morning descend into chaos with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left frustrated at a sleepy viewer's unenthusiastic response to the game.
The now infamous competition sees viewers have to answer their phone with a password before answering a topical question to win prizes selected by Holly and Phil spinning a wheel.
After two viewers answering 'hello' instead of the catchphrase 'I hate Mondays', caller Ian managed to answer the phone correctly and win £750 but it all fell apart when he had to answer a bonus question to win a bag of goodies.
Ian, who said he had just woken up, was asked where the Spin To Win wheel had been on holiday but had no idea - despite a series of clues from Phil and Holly.
"Come on Ian!" Phillip shouted, before hinting: "Sphinx about it," referring to Egypt.
Holly gave him a huge clue when she sang: "Viva…," referring to Las Vegas, but Ian simply replied: "I don’t actually know."
On Twitter incredulous viewers couldn't believe that he didn't know the obvious answers.
Fed up with the chaos, Phil eventually yelled: "Oh just say Las Vegas!" before storming towards the camera shaking his fist.
Today (Monday, March 2) saw the return of Spin To Win after a short break.
We bet Holly and Phil are regretting bringing it back now!
