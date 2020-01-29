This Morning fans divided over Phil and Holly's 'rude' behaviour towards guest

Viewers of This Morning were left unimpressed by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's antics on the show today.

The pair admitted they were suffering from sore heads after celebrating a little too hard at last night's National Television Awards.

The daytime show won an award for Live Magazine Show and the pair continued to celebrate the news on this morning's programme.

Phil and Holly struggled to compose themselves (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning viewers divided over Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's NTAs hangover

While many viewers found the pair's antics hilarious, others weren't pleased when it came to one particular segment.

The duo interviewed nutritionist and social media star Graeme Tomlinson to discuss how you can still enjoy your favourite treats and lose weight.

But it wasn't long before Holly and Phil got the giggles after she put too much chocolate into her mouth.

Giggling, she said: "It's got stuck up there and I'm smiling, I can't get it down," as Phil said: "You've put too much in."

Holly ate too much chocolate (Credit: ITV)

Trying to move the conversation on, Phil asked Graeme: "Where did we get too?" as Holly apologised and tried to compose herself.

Graeme went on to explain that there are more calories in a green smoothie than a glass of Coca-Cola.

You have to come back another time when we're a bit more sensible.

Holly explained: "Really?!" to which she and Phil burst into laughter.

Holly said: "I'm really trying," to which a giggling Phil added: "Graeme I am so sorry."

He told Holly: "You haven't heard a word he's said," as she fanned herself and shook her head.

Some of @thefitnesschef_'s diet revelations might surprise you! 😲 Read Graeme's top tips for sustaining fat loss on our free app 👉https://t.co/u4EFwU7Cvy pic.twitter.com/NZ0JwchPJY — This Morning (@thismorning) January 29, 2020

Graeme seemed to find it funny and jokingly offered Holly a Big Mac.

Phil added: "You have to come back another time when we're a bit more sensible."

Some viewers watching weren't impressed and branded the pair "rude" and "unprofessional" towards Graeme.

One person said on Twitter: "#ThisMorning how rude of Holly and Phil. That poor guy. Totally unprofessional."

Another agreed: "Poor bloke on #ThisMorning, trying to explain his book and help people. So rude!"

#ThisMorning how rude of Holly and Phil. That poor guy totally unprofessional. — janet fenton (@hebo4361) January 29, 2020

Poor bloke on #ThisMorning, trying to explain his book and help people. So rude! 😠 — Em 🥰🇪🇺 (@EMILY4EVEREVER) January 29, 2020

A third tweeted: "Sorry but I think Holly and Phill are being really rude on this item, not funny any more, poor bloke is trying to explain his book."

Sorry but I think Holly and Phill are being really rude on this item , not funny any more , poor bloke is trying to explain his book #ThisMorning — JoJo❤️ Johanna ♥️ JoJo kitten ❤️ (@jojokitten) January 29, 2020

Read more: Phil and Holly giggle as OAP, 80, gets graphic about sex with toyboy

Others found Holly and Phil hilarious.

I absolutely love watching @thismorning the morning after the NTA awards! It has to be the funniest episode #funny #thismorning @hollywills @Schofe — Emma Cumberpatch (@em_patchy) January 29, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.