Eamonn Holmes appears to take swipe at This Morning 'feud' rumours

TV's Eamonn Holmes appeared to make a dig at the This Morning 'feud' rumours on today's show.

Over the past couple of months, reports have suggested there has been some tension between Phillip Schofield and Eamonn's wife Ruth Langsford after she allegedly made a formal complaint to TV bosses about him - something ITV denied.

On Friday's programme, Eamonn appeared to take a subtle swipe at the rumours when the show cut to Loose Women.

Linda and Nadia were jokingly play fighting (Credit: ITV)

As the daytime show linked to Loose Women to see what was coming up on the programme, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson were jokingly play fighting.

As Eamonn and Ruth watched the stars roll around on the floor, he said: "Oh dear. Oh dear. It's worse than in here," as Ruth chuckled.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Eamonn for comment.

It comes after Eamonn insisted he has "no issues" with Phil following reports they clashed backstage at the National Television Awards.

At the awards ceremony earlier this week, viewers were convinced they spotted the awkwardness between Phil and Ruth when he offered her a chance to deliver a speech as the This Morning team accepted the gong for Live Magazine Show.

Eamonn denied he clashed with Phil backstage at the NTAs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Now, it's been claimed the tension continued backstage as a video obtained by The Sun shows Holly Willoughby reaching out to give the award to Ruth to pose with it as Phil is seen putting his hands on the silver statuette.

Eamonn then reaches out and appears to push the award down out of Phil's grip.

A source said: "Phil’s relationship with Ruth and Eamonn is hugely strained and at ITV they give each other a wide berth.

"So when Phil reached out to try and put Ruth in the spotlight when they collected the award, it felt a bit humiliating. And it was awkward for everyone around them."

Some viewers thought there was 'awkwardness' between Ruth and Phil (Credit: ITV)

The insider added: "As Eamonn realised Phil was holding the award, he seemed to pull it away.Phil was grinning but it was obvious he was furious. Eamonn on the other hand was in high spirits — he’d made his point. Ruth looked like she couldn’t wait to get away from Phil. There’s obviously no love lost."

However, a rep for Eamonn told the publication that there are no issues between him and Phil.

