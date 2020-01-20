Lorraine 'lets slip' Caprice may NOT return to Dancing On Ice

Lorraine Kelly may be in the know as to what is happening behind the scenes of Dancing On Ice following Caprice’s mysterious absence from the ITV skating show.

The US model was said to have "parted ways" with skating pro partner Hamish Gaman during Sunday’s night’s episode.

But Caprice, 48, also hinted at 'drama' on the reality series just moments ahead of the announcement by host Holly Willoughby - leaving many viewers suspecting they may have not have heard the full story.

And although Holly noted in the brief statement that it is hoped that Caprice will return to the rink, that has yet to be confirmed definitively.

Earlier today breakfast TV presenter Lorraine also seemed to indicate the reasons behind Caprice no-showing are yet to be fully accounted for.

Discussing the identity of the Octopus on The Masked Singer, she joked that Caprice could be in the running to reveal herself because her schedule is not hugely tied up with DOI.

She's not really busy doing Dancing On Ice.

Lorraine mused: "I still think the Octopus is Caprice although she's... not really busy doing Dancing On Ice... but that's a whole other story!"

However, one viewer seemed to take Lorraine's words with more than a pinch of salt.

Although it is not clear what they were referring to exactly, the observer claimed: "Lorraine giving shade to Caprice."

Viewers of this weekend's instalment of DOI were also baffled by contestant Caprice not appearing on screen - even though Hamish was spotted as part of a group number.

One Twitter fan reacted to her puzzling retweet: "Hmmm the plot thickens! Caprice retweeted this minutes before the show starts. What has happened?! The nation is intrigued!"

