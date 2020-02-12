Viewers convinced Lorraine Kelly’s phone number was revealed on air

Viewers of Lorraine were left concerned when the show appeared to reveal host Lorraine Kelly's phone number on air.

The presenter's adorable dog Angus appeared on Wednesday's show and he happily sat on her lamp as she spoke to viewers.

But when the cameras zoomed in on the pooch, fans noticed a phone number was on display on Angus' collar.

Angus collar appeared to show Lorraine's number (Credit: ITV)

The tag appeared to have Lorraine's contact details on it in case Angus ever escaped.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Arghhhh #lorraine just advertised her phone number on live tv #badmove."

Hope that isn't Lorraine's mobile number on Angus' dog collar

Another said: "#Lorraine did you mean to show your phone number on the dogs collar on TV."

A third tweeted: "@lorraine Hope that isn't Lorraine's mobile number on Angus' dog collar.#lorraine."

A fourth added: "#lorraine bad move advertising phone number on Angus collar."

Meanwhile on the show, Lorraine apologised to friends and family are an "embarrassing" email was sent to her contacts.

She revealed her account had been hacked after showbiz correspondent Ross King asked her about the email.

He said: "I got one this morning which asked again for something. It said 'can you do me a favour'. I said one word saying 'anything'.

"But the way it was written I thought this doesn't sound like my Lorraine. You've been hacked."

The email read: "Am sorry for bothering you with this mail, I need to get an iTunes gift card for my niece, it's her birthday but I can't do this now because I'm currently travelling and I tried to purchase online unfortunately no luck with that.

Lorraine said she was "embarrassed" by the email (Credit: ITV)

"Can you get it from any store around you? I'll pay you back as soon as I am back. Kindly let me know if you can handle this. Regards, Lorraine."

Lorraine said: "I’ve been hacked. And it's so annoying. I’m a technophobe. The fantastic geeks here are helping me out.

"But it's so annoying when you're hacked and really embarrassing. I thought 'oh my god'. Everybody who knows me you might have got an email this morning. Ignore.

"Just ignore that and anything subsequent. I'm going to set up a new email address and send that out. Apologies. Isn’t it a pain in the bum."

