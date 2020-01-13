The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 13th January 2020
Lorraine

Holly Willoughby reveals she wants to buy Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina-scented candle

It's a no from us…

By Nancy Brown

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has launched a candle on her website Goop that smells of a very intimate area.

And, in even more surprising news, Holly Willoughby has said she'd like to try it.

The This Smells Like My Vagina candle costs £57 and, according to Lorraine's Ross King, is sold out.

Ross King and Lorraine Kelly discussed Gwyneth's new scented candle (Credit: ITV)

"Gwyneth went in with the perfumer who was making the candle and said those very words," Ross explained.

Throwing to This Morning to find out what was coming up on today's show, Lorraine pleaded: "Holly and Phil, we need some decorum."

Is it wrong I want to buy one?

However, far from finding it, Holly actually revealed she was curious about the candle.

"Is it wrong I want to buy one?" she quipped.

Lorraine crossed to a rather shocked-looking Holly and Phil (Credit: ITV)

On the Goop website, the candle is described as being "funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected".

And, if you're wondering what Gwyneth smells like, then you're in luck.

"It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth," the website states.

The candle is currently sold out, but you can join a waiting list to buy it (Credit: ITV)

The Twitterverse was, of course, perplexed at the candle launch.

If, like Holly, you fancy trying Gwyneth's candle, there is a waiting list you can join on her website.

