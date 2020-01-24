Torvill and Dean break silence on how they found out about Caprice's Dancing On Ice 'split'

It has been the most dramatic uncoupling of a Dancing On Ice duo since Gemma Collins let go of Matt Evers' hand and faceplanted into the ice.

But now that a new skating partner has been confirmed for Caprice, it seems everyone associated with the ITV reality show is keen to move on and leave all the controversy and drama surrounding her 'parting ways' with Hamish Gaman behind them.

That also seemed to be Christopher Dean's aim when he was quizzed about the matter on Loose Women earlier today.

The Olympic legend, 61, did not seem terribly keen to discuss the circumstances around last weekend's 'split' - but did open up about when he and fellow DOI judge Jayne Torvill found out that the pair would not be performing.

Caprice will no longer be skating with Hamish (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

"I think you know as much as we do," when the subject was brought up by daytime TV host Kaye Adams.

"We only found out just before the show went to air that they won't be skating together again."

Caprice has a new partner.

Referring to Oscar Peters, Christopher continued: "Now Caprice has a new partner.

"So… moving on, and that's as much as we know."

'We only found out just before the show' (Credit: ITV Hub)

"Obviously didn't get on," Nadia Sawalha intervened with a smile, presumably referring to Caprice and Hamish.

To laughter from the rest of the panel, a diplomatic Christopher allowed himself to joke: "You can surmise!"

DOI host Holly Willoughby said in a mysterious statement after last Sunday's opening number on the show that the Caprice and Hamish would not be competing.

We couldn't let Torvill and Dean go without getting the latest #DancingOnIce gossip. What's happening with Caprice? And what advice would they give our Stacey's lovely Joe?#LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/VOEBa5tpxP — Loose Women (@loosewomen) January 24, 2020

"Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week," she revealed.

"As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

However, the brief explanation did not seem to match the tone of Caprice's social media activity while the TV show was still on air.

