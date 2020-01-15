Strictly’s Anton Du Beke tears up over his twins on Loose Women

Anton Du Beke was overcome with emotion on today's Loose Women over his twins, George and Henrietta.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro, 53, opened up about he and his wife Hannah's struggle with IVF to mark Fertility Week.

Anton said Hannah is "the most brilliant and remarkable mum and wife".

Anton said Hannah is "the most brilliant and remarkable mum and wife" (Credit: ITV)

He said: "I didn't know whether I wanted to have children or whether that was going to be a thing for me.

"But I knew that if I did have children it would be with the woman I would want to spend the rest of my life with. And it's Hannah.

We were both absolutely determined and the process is remarkable.

"Having children with Hannah was a perfectly normal thing to do."

Anton went on to speak about Hannah having endometriosis, which is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes causing problems with fertility.

He continued: "Endometriosis is a massive thing for ladies, for a man you look on. As a man there's nothing you can do, all I can do is support.

We all need a tissue after @TheAntonDuBeke's wonderfully honest chat with the #LooseWomen 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/s14pLxmx63 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) January 15, 2020

"When we discussed having babies, IVF was really the only option. We went to a clinic and discussed it and we made the decision that this was something we wanted to do.

"We were both absolutely determined and the process is remarkable. The pay-off is so great of course but [the process is] gruelling, intense and painful.

"We were fortunate enough to have the twins. I am in awe of Hannah because you have to have injections all the time.

"But they're not little invisible needles, they're big blunt things you have to ram in. I had to do it, especially the ones in her behind.

"I'm thinking, 'please don't hurt her,' and it's so hard to do it but then I thought, 'what am I worried about? She's the one that's got to go through the pain.'"

Anton became emotional when talking about his twins (Credit: ITV)

The show then played a video of Henrietta and George, who will turn three in March.

Anton became tearful and wiped his eyes with tissues.

