Stacey Solomon rules out having more children as she forgets how many she's got

TV's Stacey Solomon has said she's not planning on having more children after welcoming son Rex last year.
The star also accidentally forgot how many kids she's got for a moment during today's Loose Women and one of her co-stars had to remind her.
The panel were discussing whether you should "police check" your partner before dating them and Stacey gave her thoughts.
When asked whether she would "police check" someone before going out with them, Stacey said: "So I've got two young children..."
One of her co-stars cut in: "Three," to which Stacey exclaimed: Oh yeah, god! Sorry Rex."
Family - just to stay the same, no more babies.
Earlier in the show, Stacey revealed her New Year's resolutions and one was to not having any more babies.
Revealing her list, Stacey said: "Go on a date night. Just once this year would be great.
"Health - to be alive, that would be lovely. Family - just to stay the same [and] no more babies."
Stacey welcomed her first child, Rex, with boyfriend Joe Swash last May.
The star is also a mum to sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships.
Joe also has son Harry, 12, from a past relationship.
Gushing over her Christmas on today's Loose Women, Stacey said: "It was really, really, lovely."
Speaking about it being Rex's first festive period, she continued: "Rex absolutely loved it. He loved all the wrapping paper and the shiny stuff.
"He's my first child who didn't burst into tears [meeting Santa]."
The only gifts I need, underneath the tree 🎄 My Christmas Eve, Matching Dreams have come true 😂 I don’t know who’s arm belongs to who 😂Spending the rest of the night staring at this picture thinking about how lucky we are to have each other ❤️ I can’t believe this Christmas we have 4 pickles to celebrate with! What a year it’s been...Thinking of all of those finding this time of the year extremely hard. I know it’s not all smiles and matching pyjamas. Thinking of all of my friends from The Soup kitchen and all others without a roof over their heads or food. We are so lucky to have warmth, safety and each other and I’m grateful for it every day. Happy Christmas Eve ❤️ Lots of love from the Swash-Solomon’s ❤️
Meanwhile, last week, Stacey said on Instagram: "I can’t believe this Christmas we have four pickles to celebrate with! What a year it’s been… Thinking of all of those finding this time of the year extremely hard.
"We are so lucky to have warmth, safety and each other and I’m grateful for it every day. Happy Christmas Eve. Lots of love from the Swash-Solomons."
